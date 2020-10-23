SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies





MOTORSPORT

Electric series set for 2022

A new electric road car-based series on Wednesday announced plans to launch in 2022. Formula E has pioneered city-based electric single-seater racing, but SuperCharge managing director Rob Armstrong said that “the need for road car-based electric motorsport is becoming more and more compelling.” The plans outlined in a videoconference envisaged eight events in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and the Americas. Eight teams would compete using 16 cars powered by a battery producing 500 kilowatt, 670 brake horsepower and capable of reaching 100kph in 2.5 seconds, organizers said. The circuits would be ultra-short, about 1km in length, and the races lasting about six laps with features including a water gantry and 2.5m high jump.

SOCCER

Club offers fans virus tests

A leading Slovak soccer club is to provide free COVID-19 tests for its fans prior to a top league match on Sunday, in a bid to meet strict anti-pandemic measures, it said on Wednesday. “We have decided to provide all season ticket holders with free COVID-19 testing 12 hours prior to the match against SK Slovan,” DAC 1904 Dunajska Streda owner Oszkar Vilagi said in a video message. Dunajska Streda lead the table and on Sunday meet second-placed SK Slovan Bratislava.

ATHLETICS

Runner decries ruling

The women’s 400m Olympic champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo on Wednesday criticized World Athletics after the doping suspension of Salwa Eid Naser was overturned. The 22-year-old Naser was provisionally suspended in June and charged with failing to meet “whereabouts” criteria, but the World Athletics Disciplinary Tribunal on Tuesday overturned the decision, saying that the circumstances surrounding one missed test “would have been comical were the consequences not so serious.” Naser, who runs for Bahrain, beat Bahamian Miller-Uibo in the World Championships, held in September and October last year, by running the third-fastest time in the history of the event. Between January and April of last year, Naser had failed three times to fulfill her whereabouts obligations, World Athletics said. “I cry foul play and believe there is a deeper explanation of how World Athletics ... allowed this to carry on,” Miller-Uibo wrote on Instagram. “We need to ensure that in athletics, we the athletes are not competing against any administrators whose only goal is for athletes to run faster, jump further and throw further at any cost.”

FOOTBALL

Bills seeks mafia trademark

The mafia is becoming legitimate in Buffalo, New York, — the Bills Mafia that is. The Buffalo Bills last week filed an application to trademark fans’ adopted nickname in preparation to launch a series of branded merchandise and apparel. Bills Mafia first became popular in 2011, and for years was considered taboo by the franchise and NFL because of its connotation of organized crime. Rather than acknowledge the nickname, the team would go out of its way to avoid its mention. Bills Mafia had also been mischaracterized on social media, which focused on the team’s rowdier, table-breaking fans, while overlooking the charitable work done on behalf of the nickname over the years.