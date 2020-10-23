MOTORSPORT
Electric series set for 2022
A new electric road car-based series on Wednesday announced plans to launch in 2022. Formula E has pioneered city-based electric single-seater racing, but SuperCharge managing director Rob Armstrong said that “the need for road car-based electric motorsport is becoming more and more compelling.” The plans outlined in a videoconference envisaged eight events in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and the Americas. Eight teams would compete using 16 cars powered by a battery producing 500 kilowatt, 670 brake horsepower and capable of reaching 100kph in 2.5 seconds, organizers said. The circuits would be ultra-short, about 1km in length, and the races lasting about six laps with features including a water gantry and 2.5m high jump.
SOCCER
Club offers fans virus tests
A leading Slovak soccer club is to provide free COVID-19 tests for its fans prior to a top league match on Sunday, in a bid to meet strict anti-pandemic measures, it said on Wednesday. “We have decided to provide all season ticket holders with free COVID-19 testing 12 hours prior to the match against SK Slovan,” DAC 1904 Dunajska Streda owner Oszkar Vilagi said in a video message. Dunajska Streda lead the table and on Sunday meet second-placed SK Slovan Bratislava.
ATHLETICS
Runner decries ruling
The women’s 400m Olympic champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo on Wednesday criticized World Athletics after the doping suspension of Salwa Eid Naser was overturned. The 22-year-old Naser was provisionally suspended in June and charged with failing to meet “whereabouts” criteria, but the World Athletics Disciplinary Tribunal on Tuesday overturned the decision, saying that the circumstances surrounding one missed test “would have been comical were the consequences not so serious.” Naser, who runs for Bahrain, beat Bahamian Miller-Uibo in the World Championships, held in September and October last year, by running the third-fastest time in the history of the event. Between January and April of last year, Naser had failed three times to fulfill her whereabouts obligations, World Athletics said. “I cry foul play and believe there is a deeper explanation of how World Athletics ... allowed this to carry on,” Miller-Uibo wrote on Instagram. “We need to ensure that in athletics, we the athletes are not competing against any administrators whose only goal is for athletes to run faster, jump further and throw further at any cost.”
FOOTBALL
Bills seeks mafia trademark
The mafia is becoming legitimate in Buffalo, New York, — the Bills Mafia that is. The Buffalo Bills last week filed an application to trademark fans’ adopted nickname in preparation to launch a series of branded merchandise and apparel. Bills Mafia first became popular in 2011, and for years was considered taboo by the franchise and NFL because of its connotation of organized crime. Rather than acknowledge the nickname, the team would go out of its way to avoid its mention. Bills Mafia had also been mischaracterized on social media, which focused on the team’s rowdier, table-breaking fans, while overlooking the charitable work done on behalf of the nickname over the years.
The Taichung Warriors yesterday collapsed in the final at the 15th Taiwan Annual Cricket Cup in Chiayi City, but Chetan Sharma’s 50 scripted a near-unbelievable resurgence to snatch the trophy from the Taiwan Stars. Sharma’s 4-24 restricted the Stars to 130-6, but the reply was a disaster as the Warriors fell to 25-7 after six overs. However, Sharma undid all the work of opening bowlers Amir Sohail and Abrar Hussain (both 3-14) to guide them to a two-wicket win. The result reversed their group-stage encounter at the eight-team, two-day competition at the Yunsan baseball fields. In the semi-finals, Sohail took 4-21 as the Stars
British challenger INEOS Team UK yesterday launched their second America’s Cup sailboat in Auckland, New Zealand, a day after US syndicate American Magic also revealed their second-generation racer. The black-hulled monohull, christened Britannia, was lowered gently into the water outside the Team UK base after a small naming ceremony. Britannia, which is to be helmed by four-time Olympic sailing gold medalist Ben Ainslie in the challenger series starting in January next year, appeared to mark a major development over the team’s first-generation sailboat. “Today marks a landmark moment for all of us,” Ainslie said. “A huge amount of hard work and dedication has
Tennis player Sam Querrey of the US fled Russia in a private jet despite testing positive for COVID-19 and being ordered to quarantine, officials said on Thursday. The 33-year-old Querrey left Saint Petersburg with his wife, Abby, and nine-month-old son, Ford, following his removal from the Saint Petersburg Open ATP tournament after an initial negative test on Wednesday last week was followed by a positive test for him and “his family members” on Sunday. Under ATP health protocols, Querrey was told to isolate in his hotel room before plans were made for the family to move to a private apartment in the
Taiwanese swimmer Eddie Wang on Saturday broke the 200m short course butterfly world junior record at the opening meet of the International Swimming League season in Budapest, Hungary. The 18-year-old, who was representing the Cali Condors, a San Francisco-based professional swimming club, finished third in 1 minute, 50.79 seconds. Wang finished behind winner Tom Shields of the LA Current (1:50.43) and runner-up Chad le Clos of Energy Standard (1:50.48). Wang’s time broke the 2012 world junior record of 1:51.30 set by former Japanese national team captain Daiya Seto. It also broke his national record of 1:52.38, set at the 2018 FINA World Cup meeting