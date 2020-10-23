Australian rider Ben O’Connor on Wednesday won the Giro d’Italia’s 17th stage in the ski resort of Madonna di Campiglio in the northern Italian Dolomites, a day before the final big climb of this year’s race towards the Stelvio Pass.
Portugal’s Joao Almeida of Deceuninck-QuickStep finished in 15th position, five minutes behind O’Connor, to maintain his hold on the overall leader’s pink jersey.
To win in Milan on Sunday, Almeida must resist one of the highest peaks in Europe at an altitude of 2,758m, with a freezing descent and final ascent to the lakes of Cancano.
Photo: EPA-EFE
“Today it was a hard day, a lot of climbing, but I had the perfect team with me,” Almeida, 22, said.
“That’s one more day in the Maglia Rosa. Team Sunweb tried to attack, but I was feeling good. Tomorrow it’s another day, I look forward to it,” he added.
Almeida holds a 17-second overall lead on Dutch rider Wilco Kelderman whose Team Sunweb teammate Jai Hindley of Australia is third at nearly three minutes.
O’Connor, riding for the NTT Pro Cycling team, attacked on the final climb of the 203km run through a snowy backdrop from Bassano del Grappa.
The 24-year-old, who finished second on Tuesday, crossed the line alone, 31 seconds ahead of Austrian Hermann Pernsteiner of Team Bahrain McLaren with Belgian Thomas de Gendt third a minute behind the leader.
“Yesterday’s second place left me feeling pretty bitter,” said O’Connor, who had finished behind Pernsteiner’s Slovenian teammate Jan Tratnik.
“Today I was able to bounce back and get this success, it’s a dream to get a victory in a Grand Tour,” he said.
A breakaway of 19 riders led the way in a stage that included four climbs, with the remaining group going into the final 12.5km climb with a lead of six minutes.
O’Connor pulled clear with 8.8km to go ahead of a trio of pursuers including De Gendt, Pernsteiner and Ilnur Zakarin.
Pernsteiner tried vainly to catch up with the Australian, but lost time on the climb toward Madonna di Campiglio.
O’Connor had won a mountain stage on the Tour des Alpes in 2018, but it was his first stage win on a Grand Tour.
Yesterday’s 18th stage was to feature the final big mountain climb in this year’s race after it was announced that tomorrow’s penultimate stage would not cross the border into France because of COVID-19 restrictions.
The 20th stage had been set to feature two Alpine climbs, Agnel and Izoard. The alternative route would be less mountainous with a double climb toward Sestriere at the end of the stage.
The Taichung Warriors yesterday collapsed in the final at the 15th Taiwan Annual Cricket Cup in Chiayi City, but Chetan Sharma’s 50 scripted a near-unbelievable resurgence to snatch the trophy from the Taiwan Stars. Sharma’s 4-24 restricted the Stars to 130-6, but the reply was a disaster as the Warriors fell to 25-7 after six overs. However, Sharma undid all the work of opening bowlers Amir Sohail and Abrar Hussain (both 3-14) to guide them to a two-wicket win. The result reversed their group-stage encounter at the eight-team, two-day competition at the Yunsan baseball fields. In the semi-finals, Sohail took 4-21 as the Stars
British challenger INEOS Team UK yesterday launched their second America’s Cup sailboat in Auckland, New Zealand, a day after US syndicate American Magic also revealed their second-generation racer. The black-hulled monohull, christened Britannia, was lowered gently into the water outside the Team UK base after a small naming ceremony. Britannia, which is to be helmed by four-time Olympic sailing gold medalist Ben Ainslie in the challenger series starting in January next year, appeared to mark a major development over the team’s first-generation sailboat. “Today marks a landmark moment for all of us,” Ainslie said. “A huge amount of hard work and dedication has
Tennis player Sam Querrey of the US fled Russia in a private jet despite testing positive for COVID-19 and being ordered to quarantine, officials said on Thursday. The 33-year-old Querrey left Saint Petersburg with his wife, Abby, and nine-month-old son, Ford, following his removal from the Saint Petersburg Open ATP tournament after an initial negative test on Wednesday last week was followed by a positive test for him and “his family members” on Sunday. Under ATP health protocols, Querrey was told to isolate in his hotel room before plans were made for the family to move to a private apartment in the
Taiwanese swimmer Eddie Wang on Saturday broke the 200m short course butterfly world junior record at the opening meet of the International Swimming League season in Budapest, Hungary. The 18-year-old, who was representing the Cali Condors, a San Francisco-based professional swimming club, finished third in 1 minute, 50.79 seconds. Wang finished behind winner Tom Shields of the LA Current (1:50.43) and runner-up Chad le Clos of Energy Standard (1:50.48). Wang’s time broke the 2012 world junior record of 1:51.30 set by former Japanese national team captain Daiya Seto. It also broke his national record of 1:52.38, set at the 2018 FINA World Cup meeting