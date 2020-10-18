Pakistan bowler Umar Gul, who earned the nickname “Gul-dozer” for his rattling of stumps, has called time on his 17-year cricket career.
With no crowds to bid farewell to the national hero because of COVID-19 restrictions, the Twenty20 World Cup winner bowed out to a guard of honor from teammates and opponents after his final match — a disappointing defeat — in Rawalpindi on Friday.
“I want to be remembered as someone who tried his best for the country and it’s flattering that I was called Gul-dozer during this memorable journey in cricket,” the 36-year-old told reporters.
Photo: AFP
It was a topsy-turvy journey for Gul, whose cricket career began on the crowded streets of Peshawar.
He entered the international arena exactly a month after the legendary pace duo of Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis retired following Pakistan’s disastrous 2003 World Cup.
It was like the baton of swing bowling had been passed from one generation to another, Gul said.
Photo: AFP
“It was tough to fill those shoes, but I tried my best and it was great to lead Pakistan to the final of the Twenty20 World Cup in 2007 and then to the title two years later,” he said.
He finished with 163 Test and 179 ODI wickets, but he achieved his greatest success in Twenty20 cricket, the start of his career coinciding with the launch of the shortest format in 2003.
Gul was at his destructive best in England in 2009, finishing as the top wicket taker of the Twenty20 World Cup with 13. That included a mesmerizing 5-6 in their semi-final win over New Zealand.
“Winning the World Cup was the highest point of my career,” he said. “I remember those were very tough days and there was unrest in our country so our win brought smiles back on the faces.”
At the time, Pakistan’s military was fighting an insurgency from militants in the northwestern region of the country.
Gul attributes his Twenty20 skills to the early days of his love for the game.
“I grew up playing 20-20-over matches in the streets and then Ramadan cricket where you look for wickets in a 20-over innings,” he said.
He became an instant hero in Test cricket. In 2004 in only his fifth Test, Gul destroyed a star-studded India batting order in a Lahore Test with figures of 5-21. His victims included the great Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Virender Sehwag and V.V.S. Laxman.
The feat almost halted a burgeoning career, causing a stress fracture in his back.
He later featured in the inaugural Indian Premier League in 2008, topping the chart for the Kolkata However, the 2011 World Cup semi-final against India — in the one-day format — was the most bitter of his career.
He was targeted by the top order and finished with figures of 0-69 in eight overs for the match in Mohali, India.
“Before that match I was the top wicket taker for my team, so India targeted me and to add to that we lost that match,” Gul said.
With his playing years now behind him, next for Gul is a move into coaching.
“I will try to make new Bulldozers for my country ... it is my duty to the nation,” he said.
Tennis player Sam Querrey of the US fled Russia in a private jet despite testing positive for COVID-19 and being ordered to quarantine, officials said on Thursday. The 33-year-old Querrey left Saint Petersburg with his wife, Abby, and nine-month-old son, Ford, following his removal from the Saint Petersburg Open ATP tournament after an initial negative test on Wednesday last week was followed by a positive test for him and “his family members” on Sunday. Under ATP health protocols, Querrey was told to isolate in his hotel room before plans were made for the family to move to a private apartment in the
Nico Hulkenberg was enjoying a leisurely coffee in Cologne, Germany, on Saturday when Racing Point Formula One team principal Otmar Szafnauer called and turned the German driver’s weekend upside down. Canadian Lance Stroll, the race regular and son of the team’s owner, had reported sick at the Nuerburgring and Szafnauer needed a quick replacement — literally. Hulkenberg had stood in for Stroll’s teammate Sergio Perez on two occasions in August after the Mexican tested positive for COVID-19, and was familiar with the car and circuit. Dropped by Renault last year, the 33-year-old had been due to drive to the Nuerburgring later anyway as
Rafael Nadal on Sunday said that the prospect of winning a 13th French Open and taking his Grand Slam total to a record-equaling 20 had seemed even beyond his powers of endurance in the buildup to the tournament. The 34-year-old Spaniard demolished Novak Djokovic 6-0, 6-2, 7-5 to go level with Roger Federer’s all-time men’s record of major titles. It was his 100th win at Roland Garros against just two defeats since his 2005 debut as he became the oldest champion in Paris since Andres Gimeno in 1972. However, world No. 2 Nadal had arrived in the French capital having played just one
The mother of a young Liverpool fan who wrote to Juergen Klopp regarding his worries about moving schools on Monday said that the family had been “blown away” by the manager’s thoughtful reply. Lewis Balfe, 11, wrote to Klopp in August about the anxiety he was feeling over starting a new school last month. “He’s really excited and I was completely blown away, because I thought you might get a standard response from the club or you might get some acknowledgement, but I didn’t think you’d get a letter so personal,” Milena Balfe told Britain’s Press Association news agency. In the letter, Klopp,