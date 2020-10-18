Astros send series with Rays to Game 7

DODGERS BEAT BRAVES: Corey Seager homered twice for LA and teammate Will Smith belted a three-run home run off his namesake, Atlanta reliever Will Smith

AFP, LOS ANGELES





The Houston Astros and the Los Angeles Dodgers are not backing down in their battles for World Series berths.

The Astros beat the Tampa Bay Rays 7-4 on Friday to force a decisive Game 7 in the MLB’s American League Championship Series, putting themselves on the brink of a historic comeback.

The Dodgers fended off elimination in the National League Championship Series with a 7-3 victory over the Atlanta Braves in Arlington, Texas, where Los Angeles trimmed the series deficit to 3-2.

Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa throws over Tampa Bay Rays first baseman Yandy Diaz toward first to complete a double play in Game 6 of the American League Championship Series at Petco Park in San Diego, California, on Friday. Photo: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY

After dropping the first three games of the ALCS in San Diego, California, the Astros have won three straight.

“We’re relentless,” Astros shortstop Carlos Correa said. “We said we didn’t want to go home and we meant it.”

Houston — who have played the villain this season after a sign-stealing scandal tainted their 2017 World Series victory — are just the second team to advance to a Game 7 after trailing 3-0 in a series.

Corey Seager of the Los Angeles Dodgers tosses his bat after hitting a home run against the Atlanta Braves in Game 5 of the National League Championship Series at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, on Friday. Photo: AFP

The Boston Red Sox did it in the 2004 ALCS against the New York Yankees — and won on the way to the MLB crown.

Astros starting pitcher Framber Valdez gave up one run on three hits with nine strikeouts over six impressive innings.

George Springer sparked a four-run fifth inning that put the Astros in control, his sharp single off Rays relief pitcher Diego Castillo scoring two.

Los Angeles Dodgers players celebrate their win over the Atlanta Braves at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, on Friday. Photo: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY

Yuli Gurriel had walked to open the inning and Adelmys Diaz singled to left field off Rays starting pitcher Blake Snell — spelling the end of Snell’s day.

Martin Maldonado’s sacrifice bunt advanced the runners and Springer’s ground ball to center field drove in two runs.

Jose Altuve followed with a crisp line drive to left field and Springer raced around from first to score.

Correa added another run-scoring single before Alex Bregman hit into a double play to end the inning.

Shane McClanahan took over on the mound for Tampa Bay in the sixth and gave up a home run to Kyle Tucker that made it 5-1 and the Astros added two more in the seventh.

Tampa Bay’s frustration was evident in the bottom of the sixth, when Rays first baseman Yandy Diaz had strong words for Valdez after taking ball four from the pitcher.

Maldonado tried to soothe Diaz and Correa went to the mound to encourage Valdez — who induced Brandon Lowe to hit into an inning-ending double play.

“I don’t know what exactly happened,” Correa said, adding that his advice to Valdez was “focus ... let’s go win this ball game.”

Willy Adames had given Tampa Bay the lead in the bottom of the second, breaking out of his hitting slump with a two-out run-scoring double.

Manuel Margot hit two home runs off two different Astros relief pitchers — a solo shot off Andre Scrubb in the seventh and a two-run blast off Cristian Javier in the eighth that cut the deficit to 7-4.

However, Astros closer Ryan Pressly pitched a scoreless ninth to seal the win.

In Arlington, Corey Seager homered twice for the Dodgers and Los Angeles catcher Will Smith belted a three-run home run off his namesake, Braves relief pitcher Will Smith, to power the Dodgers to a series-extending victory.

After the Braves chased Dodgers starter Dustin May with runs in the first and second innings, six Los Angeles relief pitchers kept Atlanta’s high-octane offense in check. Kenley Jansen struck out three in the ninth to seal the victory.

Atlanta starting pitcher A.J. Minter held the Dodgers without a run through three innings, but Los Angeles broke through against the Braves bullpen starting with Seager’s solo homer in the fourth inning.

The Dodgers’ Smith built the lead in the sixth, showing tremendous patience through five pitches before launching a fastball into the left-field seats.

“Last night hurt,” he said of the Dodgers’ Game 4 loss with ace pitcher Clayton Kershaw on the mound. “We were coming out tonight hungry and ready to go.”

The Dodgers added three more runs in the seventh inning — all with two outs.

Dodgers second baseman Chris Taylor was awarded first base when he appeared to be hit by a pitch, but a replay showed that the throw hit the knob of the bat and he returned to continue his at-bat — smacking a double that set the stage for Mookie Betts’ run-scoring single and a two-run blast by Seager.