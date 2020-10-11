RUGBY UNION
Safety guidelines updated
World Rugby on Friday recommended that transgender people should not play in women’s elite or international teams for safety reasons. The governing body released the guidelines following a “comprehensive, collaborative and transparent” review of existing guidelines. The review was led by Araba Chintoh, a former Canada women’s international and psychiatrist who was charged with deciding how “inclusivity could be balanced with safety and fairness.” Chintoh described the review as “complex and emotive,” but necessary. “We set out to determine whether it would be possible to maintain inclusion in contact rugby based on the available research and evidence and rugby’s unique context of combining strength, power, speed and endurance in a physical, collision environment,” she said. “As we progressed through a comprehensive and inclusive review, it became clear that there are compelling evidenced safety considerations which we simply cannot ignore.” The guidelines are not binding on national unions in their domestic competitions. “As with many other sports, the physiological differences between males and females necessitate dedicated men’s and women’s contact rugby categories for safety and performance reasons,” World Rugby said in a statement. “Given the best available evidence for the effects of testosterone reduction on these physical attributes for transgender women, it was concluded that safety and fairness cannot presently be assured for women competing against transwomen in contact rugby.” World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont said that “we recognize that the science continues to evolve and we are committed to regularly reviewing these guidelines, always seeking to be inclusive.”
RUGBY UNION
S Africa decision due
World champions South Africa are to decide next week whether they travel to Australia next month to take part in the Rugby Championship amid uncertainty over COVID-19 travel restrictions and concern about the team’s readiness. Rugby South Africa on Saturday said that “several hurdles needed to be cleared if it is to be confirmed” that the Springboks participate in the four-nation Southern Hemisphere championship in Australia from Nov. 7 to Dec. 12.
SOCCER
City ready for Messi
Manchester City would be in a position to sign Lionel Messi if the opportunity presents itself next season, said Omar Berrada, the Premier League club’s chief operating officer. City were the frontrunners to land Messi’s services after the 33-year-old Argentine in August handed Barcelona an official notice of his desire to terminate his contract. However, the six-times world player of the year decided to stay in Spain for the coming season, the last on his current deal, as he did not want to face a legal battle with the club he joined as a teenager and with whom he has amassed more than 30 major trophies. “He’s the best player in the world, he’s the best player of his generation. I think any club in the world would like to explore the possibility of him joining their team,” Berrada told the Manchester Evening News. “He’s probably an exception to potential investments that we’d do ... but our planning has been done with this current squad and it is being considered with the current opportunities that we have. For every single position we have to be prepared because there can be so many things that can happen but, at the same time, I think we have the financial strength and system ability to make that investment when required.”
CLOSE COACHES: The American initially said that her father moved seats to help her after she dropped the first set, but later said: ‘He just sat there — and it worked’ After Sofia Kenin dropped the opening set in the French Open’s fourth round on Monday, her father, Alexander, who is also her coach, switched seats in the stands, plopping himself down right next to her opponent’s coach. Whether the elder Kenin’s move, so noticeable in the sea of empty beige seats at Court Philippe Chatrier, actually influenced the outcome cannot be known — the chair umpire did give a warning for coaching, which is not allowed during Grand Slam matches; the Australian Open champion said that her father merely helped by “motivating” — things did turn around soon afterward. Never before a
PROBE OPENED: Prosecutors said that they were investigating alleged match-fixing in a women’s doubles match, accusing a group of ‘active and passive corruption’ Having finished his quarter-final match yesterday at 1:26am local time in cold, windy conditions, Rafael Nadal questioned French Open organizers’ decision to schedule no fewer than five matches on the same court over the day. The 12-time Roland Garros champion was scheduled last on the main court and when he started his match the temperature was 13°C with a cold wind sweeping the clay off the court, whose roof was left open throughout. “The weather ... it’s too cold to play tennis. I know football [soccer] players do it all the time, but they’re always moving, while us tennis players, we stop,
UNDERDOGS PREVAIL: Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur became the first Arab woman to make the last 16, while world No. 186 Altamier defeated seventh seed Berrettini to advance Top seeds Hsieh Su-wei and Barbora Strycova yesterday crashed out of the French Open as they suffered only their second defeat of the season on the clay courts in Paris. The Taiwanese-Czech duo were stunned 6-4, 7-5 by 14th seeds Alexa Guarachi of Chile and Desirae Krawczyk of the US in 1 hour, 25 minutes in the third round of the women’s doubles on Court 14 at Roland Garros. The reigning Wimbledon champions won only 52 percent of points on their first serve, while their opponents won 64 percent and converted five of six break points, as they denied Hsieh and Strycova
STAYING ALIVE: Kevin Kiermaier’s tie-breaking three-run homer brough the Tampa Bay Rays within one win of the American League Championship after defeating the Yankees Taiwanese teen pitcher Chen Po-yu on Wednesday signed a free agent deal with the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday, the MLB club announced. The 19-year-old right-hander received a US$1.25 million signing bonus, making him one of Pittsburgh’s highest-paid international amateur signees, according to a post on the MLB’s Web site. Chen was scouted by the Pirates for three years before being signed to a deal, it said. Last year, the Taoyuan native pitched for Taiwan’s under-18 world champion team, starting twice at the U-18 Baseball World Cup in games against Panama and South Korea, earning a two-inning save in the gold-medal game against the