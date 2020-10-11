Djokovic fight sets up final with Nadal

EIGHTEEN OR 20: Victory in the final would earn Novak Djokovic an 18th Grand Slam title, while Rafael Nadal can match Roger Federer’s record haul of 20 with a win

Reuters and AFP, PARIS





Top seed Novak Djokovic on Friday resisted a valiant and inspired fightback from Stefanos Tsitsipas to set up a French Open final showdown with old rival Rafael Nadal, winning a near four-hour battle 6-3, 6-2, 5-7, 4-6, 6-1.

Showing no sign of the physical problems that troubled him during his previous match, Djokovic was initially dominant and poised for a routine win when he had a match point at 5-4 in the third set.

However, he had not counted on fifth seed Tsitsipas’s incredible spirit as the 22-year-old fought his way back into contention with some dazzling shot-making.

Novak Djokovic returns against Stefanos Tsitsipas during their men’s singles semi-final at Roland Garros at the French Open in Paris on Friday. Photo: AFP

Tsitsipas stole the third set as Djokovic faltered then staved off countless break points in the fourth before dragging the match into an unlikely decider.

His dream of becoming the first Greek player to reach a Grand Slam final faded away as Djokovic calmly reasserted his authority against a physically struggling opponent.

Djokovic sealed victory with a forehand winner, nearly two hours after his first match point.

Rafael Nadal reacts after his win over Diego Schwartzman in their men’s singles semi-final at Roland Garros at the French Open in Paris on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE

The Serb advanced to his 27th Grand Slam final, where he will meet Nadal for the ninth time in a Grand Slam final and 56th time in total.

Victory would earn him an 18th Grand Slam title, while Nadal can match Roger Federer’s record haul of 20.

While Djokovic, who had lost five of his nine previous French Open semi-finals, was given a fright it always looked as though his vast experience would prove decisive.

“We have to congratulate Stefanos for this great battle,” Djokovic said on Court Philippe Chatrier. “I was calm on the surface, but inside it was something totally different. I thought that after losing the third set, and the fourth, I was still in control.”

Looking ahead to today’s final against 12-time French Open winner Nadal, he said:

“It’s maybe the biggest challenge in our sport to play Nadal at Roland Garros. I look forward to it, I’m happy to be here and motivated to win,” he said.

Nadal on Friday said that his semi-final win over Diego Schwartzman was his best match of the tournament, but added that he still needs to improve if he is to capture a record-extending 13th Roland Garros title.

The 34-year-old Nadal saw off a dogged Schwartzman 6-3, 6-3, 7-6 (7/0).

“I’m in a final, I haven’t lost a set, although it’s true there have been other times at Roland Garros where I have felt better,” Nadal said.

“The conditions are not perfect for my style nor for my impact on the ball, so it means a lot to be where I am,” he said.

Nadal registered his 99th win in Paris since his 2005 debut, losing lost just twice in 16 appearances. A wrist injury forced him to withdraw from the 2016 edition.

“I know I have to make a step forward,” he said. “I think I did one today, but for Sunday [today] is not enough. I need to make another one. That’s what I’m looking for.”

Nadal made amends for his loss to Schwartzman in Rome last month, the first time the Argentine had defeated him in 10 attempts.

The 14th-ranked Schwartzman had knocked out US Open champion Dominic Thiem to reach his first major semi-final, but found Nadal a hurdle too steep on Court Philippe Chatrier.

The women’s singles final between Sofia Kenin of the US and Iga Swtatek of Poland was to begin at about press time last night.

Additional reporting by staff writer