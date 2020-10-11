Top seed Novak Djokovic on Friday resisted a valiant and inspired fightback from Stefanos Tsitsipas to set up a French Open final showdown with old rival Rafael Nadal, winning a near four-hour battle 6-3, 6-2, 5-7, 4-6, 6-1.
Showing no sign of the physical problems that troubled him during his previous match, Djokovic was initially dominant and poised for a routine win when he had a match point at 5-4 in the third set.
However, he had not counted on fifth seed Tsitsipas’s incredible spirit as the 22-year-old fought his way back into contention with some dazzling shot-making.
Photo: AFP
Tsitsipas stole the third set as Djokovic faltered then staved off countless break points in the fourth before dragging the match into an unlikely decider.
His dream of becoming the first Greek player to reach a Grand Slam final faded away as Djokovic calmly reasserted his authority against a physically struggling opponent.
Djokovic sealed victory with a forehand winner, nearly two hours after his first match point.
Photo: EPA-EFE
The Serb advanced to his 27th Grand Slam final, where he will meet Nadal for the ninth time in a Grand Slam final and 56th time in total.
Victory would earn him an 18th Grand Slam title, while Nadal can match Roger Federer’s record haul of 20.
While Djokovic, who had lost five of his nine previous French Open semi-finals, was given a fright it always looked as though his vast experience would prove decisive.
“We have to congratulate Stefanos for this great battle,” Djokovic said on Court Philippe Chatrier. “I was calm on the surface, but inside it was something totally different. I thought that after losing the third set, and the fourth, I was still in control.”
Looking ahead to today’s final against 12-time French Open winner Nadal, he said:
“It’s maybe the biggest challenge in our sport to play Nadal at Roland Garros. I look forward to it, I’m happy to be here and motivated to win,” he said.
Nadal on Friday said that his semi-final win over Diego Schwartzman was his best match of the tournament, but added that he still needs to improve if he is to capture a record-extending 13th Roland Garros title.
The 34-year-old Nadal saw off a dogged Schwartzman 6-3, 6-3, 7-6 (7/0).
“I’m in a final, I haven’t lost a set, although it’s true there have been other times at Roland Garros where I have felt better,” Nadal said.
“The conditions are not perfect for my style nor for my impact on the ball, so it means a lot to be where I am,” he said.
Nadal registered his 99th win in Paris since his 2005 debut, losing lost just twice in 16 appearances. A wrist injury forced him to withdraw from the 2016 edition.
“I know I have to make a step forward,” he said. “I think I did one today, but for Sunday [today] is not enough. I need to make another one. That’s what I’m looking for.”
Nadal made amends for his loss to Schwartzman in Rome last month, the first time the Argentine had defeated him in 10 attempts.
The 14th-ranked Schwartzman had knocked out US Open champion Dominic Thiem to reach his first major semi-final, but found Nadal a hurdle too steep on Court Philippe Chatrier.
The women’s singles final between Sofia Kenin of the US and Iga Swtatek of Poland was to begin at about press time last night.
Additional reporting by staff writer
CLOSE COACHES: The American initially said that her father moved seats to help her after she dropped the first set, but later said: ‘He just sat there — and it worked’ After Sofia Kenin dropped the opening set in the French Open’s fourth round on Monday, her father, Alexander, who is also her coach, switched seats in the stands, plopping himself down right next to her opponent’s coach. Whether the elder Kenin’s move, so noticeable in the sea of empty beige seats at Court Philippe Chatrier, actually influenced the outcome cannot be known — the chair umpire did give a warning for coaching, which is not allowed during Grand Slam matches; the Australian Open champion said that her father merely helped by “motivating” — things did turn around soon afterward. Never before a
PROBE OPENED: Prosecutors said that they were investigating alleged match-fixing in a women’s doubles match, accusing a group of ‘active and passive corruption’ Having finished his quarter-final match yesterday at 1:26am local time in cold, windy conditions, Rafael Nadal questioned French Open organizers’ decision to schedule no fewer than five matches on the same court over the day. The 12-time Roland Garros champion was scheduled last on the main court and when he started his match the temperature was 13°C with a cold wind sweeping the clay off the court, whose roof was left open throughout. “The weather ... it’s too cold to play tennis. I know football [soccer] players do it all the time, but they’re always moving, while us tennis players, we stop,
UNDERDOGS PREVAIL: Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur became the first Arab woman to make the last 16, while world No. 186 Altamier defeated seventh seed Berrettini to advance Top seeds Hsieh Su-wei and Barbora Strycova yesterday crashed out of the French Open as they suffered only their second defeat of the season on the clay courts in Paris. The Taiwanese-Czech duo were stunned 6-4, 7-5 by 14th seeds Alexa Guarachi of Chile and Desirae Krawczyk of the US in 1 hour, 25 minutes in the third round of the women’s doubles on Court 14 at Roland Garros. The reigning Wimbledon champions won only 52 percent of points on their first serve, while their opponents won 64 percent and converted five of six break points, as they denied Hsieh and Strycova
STAYING ALIVE: Kevin Kiermaier’s tie-breaking three-run homer brough the Tampa Bay Rays within one win of the American League Championship after defeating the Yankees Taiwanese teen pitcher Chen Po-yu on Wednesday signed a free agent deal with the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday, the MLB club announced. The 19-year-old right-hander received a US$1.25 million signing bonus, making him one of Pittsburgh’s highest-paid international amateur signees, according to a post on the MLB’s Web site. Chen was scouted by the Pirates for three years before being signed to a deal, it said. Last year, the Taoyuan native pitched for Taiwan’s under-18 world champion team, starting twice at the U-18 Baseball World Cup in games against Panama and South Korea, earning a two-inning save in the gold-medal game against the