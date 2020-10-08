Rays bounce back; Astros beat Athletics

AFP, LOS ANGELES





Tyler Glasnow and three other pitchers combined for 18 strikeouts, while the batting order erupted for four homers as the Tampa Bay Rays rebounded from a Game 1 loss to beat the New York Yankees 7-5 in their American League Division Series on Tuesday.

Rays right-hander Glasnow struck out a franchise playoff-record 10 batters in five-plus innings. He gave up four runs and three hits while walking three as the Ray leveled the best of five series at 1-1.

Randy Arozarena slugged a homer for the second straight game, Mike Zunino and Manuel Margot drilled two run shots, and Austin Meadows hit a solo home run for the Rays, who equaled a club playoff record with four long balls.

The Atlanta Braves’ Travis d’Arnaud watches a home run he hit in Game 1 of their National League Division Series against the Miami Marlins in Houston, Texas, on Tuesday. Photo: AP

New York star Giancarlo Stanton homered in his fourth consecutive playoff game, including a towering 460-foot, three-run drive that cleared the upper deck in the fourth inning.

Stanton’s four straight homers, ties for the third-longest streak in a single post-season.

He now trails only Daniel Murphy, six in 2015, and Carlos Beltran, five in 2004.

In Los Angeles, George Springer hammered two home runs and Framber Valdez won the battle of the lefties as the Houston Astros moved to within one win of reaching their fourth straight AL Championship Series with a 5-2 win over the Oakland Athletics.

Left-handed starter Valdez gave up two runs on five hits over seven innings and fanned four batters for the Astros.

“With every victory, the energy and the confidence grows,” Houston manager Dusty Baker said. “We’re expecting good things to happen.”

Houston grabbed a 4-2 lead in the fifth inning on Martin Maldonado’s home run that knocked Oakland lefty Sean Manaea from the contest. Springer then smacked the first pitch from Oakland relief pitcher Yusmeiro Petit over the left-field wall.

Manaea surrendered four runs on five hits over 4-1/3 innings with one walk and two strikeouts.

The Astros belted three homers, one day after hitting three in their Game 1 victory.

Springer’s two-homer performance followed a multi-homer game from teammate Carlos Correa on Monday.

The Astros and A’s have combined for 11 home runs in both games.

In Dallas, Texas, Corey Seager scored the go-ahead run on a sacrifice fly as the Los Angeles Dodgers erupted for four runs in the sixth inning en route to a 5-1 come-from-behind win over the San Diego Padres in the opening game of their National League Division Series.

Justin Turner scored two runs and walked twice, while starter Walker Buehler pitched four solid innings and struck out eight for the Dodgers.

Closer Kenley Jansen got the final out of the four-hour marathon contest by forcing Padres batter Jake Croenworth to ground out to first base at Globe Life Field.

In Houston, Travis d’Arnaud broke a seventh-inning tie with a home run as the Atlanta Braves exploded for six runs in the seventh en route to a 9-5 victory over the Miami Marlins in Game 1 of their National League series.

Dansby Swanson also hit a homer in the seventh. Ronald Acuna led off the first with a home run, while Marcell Ozuna drove in two runs with a single and a double for the second-seeded Braves, who won for the third straight time in the playoffs after sweeping the Cincinnati Reds in the first round.