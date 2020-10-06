Barcelona on Sunday dropped their first points of the season as Sevilla made a statement of intent in La Liga’s title race by drawing 1-1 at the Camp Nou.
Luuk de Jong gave Sevilla an early lead and while Philippe Coutinho leveled two minutes later, the visitors were arguably the better side in a frantic contest.
The draw brings an end to Ronald Koeman’s perfect start as Barca coach, but he might not be too displeased with a point.
Photo: AFP
“We were less energetic than in the first two games, but that also depends on the opposition,” Koeman said. “They have defended well.”
Real Madrid are three points ahead of Barcelona having played a game more after a 2-0 win over Levante UD that sent them to the top of the table.
Goals from Vinicius Jr and Karim Benzema sealed the victory.
“We had to suffer,” Real coach Zinedine Zidane said. “We had chances in the second half to kill the game and that would have made it different. We suffered a lot because they also had chances.”
Neither Madrid nor Barca were expected to be busy on the final day of the transfer window yesterday.
However, some players could be allowed to leave and it was noticeable that Koeman left Ousmane Dembele on the bench, even as his team searched for a winner.
“Things can happen,” Koeman said afterward when asked about Dembele. “Right now he’s a Barca player, let’s see. There is one day left, players can come in or go out.”
Elsewhere, CA Osasuna defeated RC Celta de Vigo 2-0, Deportivo Alaves beat Athletic Bilbao 1-0 and Cadiz were held to a 1-1 draw by Granada.
Additional reporting by staff writer
BACK IN FULL SWING: Apart from two wins in the qualifiers in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, in February, the match was Hsieh Su-wei’s first singles victory of the season Taiwanese No. 1 Hsieh Su-wei on Monday defeated world No. 143 Barbara Haas to advance to the second round of the French Open on a rain-affected day at Roland Garros in Paris. Hsieh defeated the Austrian qualifier 6-3, 7-6 (7/1) in 1 hour, 34 minutes on the clay courts in the French capital. The Taiwanese world No. 63 saved five of eight break points and converted four of four, hitting 17 winners and taking advantage of her opponent’s 39 unforced errors to improve her career record against Haas to 2-1, after they claimed a victory apiece in their previous encounters in 2017. Apart
UNDERDOGS PREVAIL: Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur became the first Arab woman to make the last 16, while world No. 186 Altamier defeated seventh seed Berrettini to advance Top seeds Hsieh Su-wei and Barbora Strycova yesterday crashed out of the French Open as they suffered only their second defeat of the season on the clay courts in Paris. The Taiwanese-Czech duo were stunned 6-4, 7-5 by 14th seeds Alexa Guarachi of Chile and Desirae Krawczyk of the US in 1 hour, 25 minutes in the third round of the women’s doubles on Court 14 at Roland Garros. The reigning Wimbledon champions won only 52 percent of points on their first serve, while their opponents won 64 percent and converted five of six break points, as they denied Hsieh and Strycova
The name of the former baseball commissioner who never had a black player in the MLB during his long reign is being pulled off all future Most Valuable Player (MVP) plaques after more than 75 years. Kenesaw Mountain Landis would not be depicted on the annual awards presented by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America (BBWAA), the group said on Friday. The decision came after 89 percent of its membership last week voted for his removal. “We will no longer be associated with the Landis name, and the MVP plaques will be nameless in 2020,” association president Paul Sullivan wrote. “Hopefully, when some sense
BOWING OUT: Jelena Ostapenko swept Karolina Pliskova out of the tournament, ending a miserable year for the Czech star who struggled at the Australian Open and US Open Top seeds Hsieh Su-wei and Barbora Strycova yesterday advanced to the second round of the women’s doubles at the French Open as the duo began their bid for a second Grand Slam trophy. The Taiwanese-Czech pairing survived a scare in the second set when they fell 0-3 behind, but rallied to defeat Maria Sanchez of the US and Astra Sharma of Australia 6-1, 6-4 in 69 minutes on Court 3 at Roland Garros in Paris. Taiwan’s Hsieh bounced back from the disappointment of a 6-1, 6-4 defeat to Polish 19-year-old Iga Swiatek in the second round of the singles on Wednesday, while