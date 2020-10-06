Czech left-hander Petra Kvitova yesterday advanced to the French Open quarter-finals for the first time in eight years as she overpowered China’s Zhang Shuai 6-2, 6-4.
On yet another chilly day in the French capital, seventh seed Kvitova’s superior firepower proved decisive as she posted her fourth successive straight-sets victory.
With so many big names already out, twice Wimbledon champion Kvitova will sense a golden title opportunity as she heads into a quarter-final against unseeded German Laura Siegemund.
“It was a great one today for sure,” said Kvitova, who returned to action at the 2017 French Open following a knife attack six months earlier that left her with career-threatening hand injuries.
“To be back on the same court that I made my comeback and to make the quarter-final is something I didn’t expect. I’m trying to play faster here and play aggressive off the returns,” she told Eurosport.
The 30-year-old, whose best finish in Paris was reaching the semi-finals in 2012, made her intentions clear from the start as she seized on anything short to dominate from the baseline, moving 4-0 ahead in 15 minutes on Court Philippe Chatrier.
Zhang finally began to dig her heels in as Kvitova’s error count increased, but she was unable to turn the tide.
Kvitova had to wait around in the cold as Zhang took a medical timeout at the end of the first set, but she turned up the heat to get an early break in the second.
She broke again to lead 5-2, but some wild errors allowed the Chinese to win two straight games and create some tension.
However, Kvitova regained her focus to seal the victory with a love service hold.
World No. 66 Siegemund, the oldest player left in the draw at 32, beat Spain’s Paula Badosa 7-5, 6-2 to reach her first Grand Slam quarter-final.
Taiwanese No. 1 Hsieh Su-wei on Monday defeated world No. 143 Barbara Haas to advance to the second round of the French Open on a rain-affected day at Roland Garros in Paris. Hsieh defeated the Austrian qualifier 6-3, 7-6 (7/1) in 1 hour, 34 minutes on the clay courts in the French capital. The Taiwanese world No. 63 saved five of eight break points and converted four of four, hitting 17 winners and taking advantage of her opponent's 39 unforced errors to improve her career record against Haas to 2-1, after they claimed a victory apiece in their previous encounters in 2017.
Tunisia's Ons Jabeur became the first Arab woman to make the last 16, while world No. 186 Altamier defeated seventh seed Berrettini to advance. Top seeds Hsieh Su-wei and Barbora Strycova yesterday crashed out of the French Open as they suffered only their second defeat of the season on the clay courts in Paris. The Taiwanese-Czech duo were stunned 6-4, 7-5 by 14th seeds Alexa Guarachi of Chile and Desirae Krawczyk of the US in 1 hour, 25 minutes in the third round of the women's doubles on Court 14 at Roland Garros. The reigning Wimbledon champions won only 52 percent of points on their first serve, while their opponents won 64 percent and converted five of six break points.
Top seeds Hsieh Su-wei and Barbora Strycova yesterday advanced to the second round of the women's doubles at the French Open as the duo began their bid for a second Grand Slam trophy. The Taiwanese-Czech pairing survived a scare in the second set when they fell 0-3 behind, but rallied to defeat Maria Sanchez of the US and Astra Sharma of Australia 6-1, 6-4 in 69 minutes on Court 3 at Roland Garros in Paris. Taiwan's Hsieh bounced back from the disappointment of a 6-1, 6-4 defeat to Polish 19-year-old Iga Swiatek in the second round of the singles on Wednesday.