Jose Mourinho on Tuesday said that players are being put in danger by the soccer authorities after Tottenham Hotspur beat Chelsea 5-4 on penalties to progress to the quarter-finals of the EFL Cup after a 1-1 draw.
Mourinho’s players were playing the second of four games in eight days in three different competitions.
Eric Dier was the only outfield player retained in the Tottenham team that started Sunday’s 1-1 draw in the Premier League against Newcastle United and the England defender had to dash from the field for a comfort break in the second half.
Photo: Reuters
“The number of minutes played is dangerous,” Mourinho said. “It should be forbidden to play two matches in 48 hours. What Eric Dier did is not human.”
Timo Werner’s first goal for Chelsea compounded Mourinho’s woes in a dominant start from Frank Lampard’s players.
However, Erik Lamela deservedly leveled for Spurs seven minutes from time and new Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy was unable to keep Dier, Lamela, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Lucas Moura and Harry Kane from scoring from the penalty spot.
Tammy Abraham, Cesar Azpilicueta, Jorginho and Emerson also converted their penalties, as the first nine of the shoot-out were successful, but Mason Mount’s effort clipped the post.
Mourinho said that the fixture pileup gave him no choice but to prioritize today’s UEFA Europa League tie against Maccabi Haifa, given the financial incentive on offer for the club.
“I told the players they should only think about this game, but I have to think about three games,” said Mourinho, who faces Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday.
“I cannot believe that in 48 hours we are playing a European game,” he said. “The boys were absolutely phenomenal.”
Lampard made eight changes, but Werner was one of those retained from the 3-3 draw at West Bromwich Albion on Saturday last week and he took the opportunity to get his first goal for the club after a big money move from RB Leipzig.
Lampard had won his previous three meetings against his former manager, Mourinho, and the tensions between the two flared during the first half, as they exchanged angry words on the touchline.
On the field, Spurs were the better side, as Mendy made important saves from Lamela and Reguilon either side of halftime.
Mourinho showed his intent by introducing Kane from the bench with 20 minutes to go.
Moments later, the Portuguese was marching down the tunnel after Dier, as the defender made a dash to the dressing room before quickly returning.
Chelsea did not make the most of a brief period with an extra man, as Callum Hudson-Odoi fired over and Werner’s fierce effort was saved by Lloris.
“He wasn’t happy, but there was nothing I could do about it — nature was calling,” Dier said of being pursued by Mourinho. “Thankfully, they didn’t score.”
Chen Jifang hits the gym for at least two hours every day and has the physique to prove it. At nearly 70, she is being held up as a shining example as China orders its vast population to get fit and lose the bulge. The grandmother from Shanghai has become a minor celebrity in in the past few months after her newfound and unlikely love for working out made national headlines. After becoming a gym regular in December 2018, Chen lost 14kg in three months, and now sports the kind of flat stomach and toned muscles that people decades younger aspire to. She
TAIWANESE TO PLAY: Jason Jung faces Frederico Coria in the men’s singles first round today, while in the women’s singles, Hsieh Su-wei is to take on Barbara Haas Novak Djokovic is to renew his love-hate relationship with Roland Garros in the knowledge that it is himself rather than seemingly unsettled 12-time champion Rafael Nadal who could pose the greatest threat to winning a second Paris title and 18th Grand Slam crown. The only man to beat Djokovic this year is Djokovic after the Serb’s hair-trigger temper prompted a sensational disqualification from the US Open. The 33-year-old arrives in the French capital with a 31-1 record this year after his New York brain-fade was followed by a record 36th Masters title in Rome. Djokovic’s 2016 triumph at Roland Garros allowed him to
Taiwan’s Jason Jung was knocked out of the first round of the French Open in straight sets on Sunday, while Andy Murray said it was going to be “difficult” for the former world No. 1 to reach his level of old after he also fell to a lopsided defeat by fellow three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka. Jung fell to a 7-5, 7-6 (8/6), 7-6 (7/3) defeat to Argentina’s Federico Coria in 3 hours, 19 minutes at Roland Garros, despite hitting 55 winners. Jung served for both the first and second sets, then failed to convert two set points at 5-4 in
Michael Schumacher’s son Mick said that the prospect of Lewis Hamilton equaling the Ferrari great’s all-time record of 91 wins has given him something to aim for when he gets to Formula One. Hamilton, who replaced Michael Schumacher at Mercedes in 2013, can take his 91st victory in today’s Russian Grand Prix in Sochi — a race he has won four times previously. “One sentence my dad always used to say was: ‘Records are there to be broken.’ It’s everybody’s aim in this sport to do that,” Formula Two championship leader Mick Schumacher said on Friday. “I think Lewis had a very, very