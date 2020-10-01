Tottenham Hotspur see off Chelsea

FIXTURE PILEUP: After the Spurs played the second of four games in eight days in three competitions, Jose Mourinho said the total minutes played is ‘dangerous’

AFP, LONDON





Jose Mourinho on Tuesday said that players are being put in danger by the soccer authorities after Tottenham Hotspur beat Chelsea 5-4 on penalties to progress to the quarter-finals of the EFL Cup after a 1-1 draw.

Mourinho’s players were playing the second of four games in eight days in three different competitions.

Eric Dier was the only outfield player retained in the Tottenham team that started Sunday’s 1-1 draw in the Premier League against Newcastle United and the England defender had to dash from the field for a comfort break in the second half.

Chelsea’s Mason Mount reacts after missing a penalty during a shoot-out against Tottenham Hotspur in their EFL Cup fourth-round match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters

“The number of minutes played is dangerous,” Mourinho said. “It should be forbidden to play two matches in 48 hours. What Eric Dier did is not human.”

Timo Werner’s first goal for Chelsea compounded Mourinho’s woes in a dominant start from Frank Lampard’s players.

However, Erik Lamela deservedly leveled for Spurs seven minutes from time and new Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy was unable to keep Dier, Lamela, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Lucas Moura and Harry Kane from scoring from the penalty spot.

Tammy Abraham, Cesar Azpilicueta, Jorginho and Emerson also converted their penalties, as the first nine of the shoot-out were successful, but Mason Mount’s effort clipped the post.

Mourinho said that the fixture pileup gave him no choice but to prioritize today’s UEFA Europa League tie against Maccabi Haifa, given the financial incentive on offer for the club.

“I told the players they should only think about this game, but I have to think about three games,” said Mourinho, who faces Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday.

“I cannot believe that in 48 hours we are playing a European game,” he said. “The boys were absolutely phenomenal.”

Lampard made eight changes, but Werner was one of those retained from the 3-3 draw at West Bromwich Albion on Saturday last week and he took the opportunity to get his first goal for the club after a big money move from RB Leipzig.

Lampard had won his previous three meetings against his former manager, Mourinho, and the tensions between the two flared during the first half, as they exchanged angry words on the touchline.

On the field, Spurs were the better side, as Mendy made important saves from Lamela and Reguilon either side of halftime.

Mourinho showed his intent by introducing Kane from the bench with 20 minutes to go.

Moments later, the Portuguese was marching down the tunnel after Dier, as the defender made a dash to the dressing room before quickly returning.

Chelsea did not make the most of a brief period with an extra man, as Callum Hudson-Odoi fired over and Werner’s fierce effort was saved by Lloris.

“He wasn’t happy, but there was nothing I could do about it — nature was calling,” Dier said of being pursued by Mourinho. “Thankfully, they didn’t score.”