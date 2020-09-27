Heat’s Adebayo takes blame for loss

LEAD TRIMMED: The Heat’s Jimmy Butler said that not all the fault lay with Adebayo, as he can not play the game by himself and the team need ‘to be there with him’

AP, LAKE BUENA VISTA, Florida





Bam Adebayo has not wanted much credit for anything this season, always deferring to others in the Miami Heat locker room when things are going well.

Things did not go well on Friday.

And Adebayo wanted — demanded, really — all the blame.

The Miami Heat’s Bam Adebayo lines up a free throw during Game 5 of their NBA playoff series against the Boston Celtics at AdventHealth Arena at the ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, on Friday. Photo: AFP

His stat line — 13 points, eight rebounds, eight assists on 5-for-11 shooting — certainly did not look as abysmal as Adebayo made his effort sound after Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals, when Miami fell apart in the third quarter and saw their series lead trimmed to 3-2 after a 121-108 loss to the Boston Celtics.

However, he did not like much of anything about his night and headed back to the hotel following the game vowing that he would find a way to be better in Game 6 today.

“I put that game on me,” Adebayo said. “It’s not my teammates’ fault, it’s not my coaches’ fault. It’s me. I missed too many shots I should have made. Put that one on me.”

The Boston Celtics’ Marcus Smart, left, goes to the basket as the Miami Heat’s Bam Adebayo defends during their game in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, on Friday. Photo: AP

No matter what the subject matter was within the handful of questions he took after the game, he usually found a way to turn the finger of blame toward himself.

On Miami giving up 41 points in the third quarter: “I wasn’t being the defensive anchor that I should have been. I don’t think I was communicating fast enough. I felt like I was a step behind today.”

On not adjusting when Boston would change lineups: “I didn’t get some fast enough triggers and that’s on me.”

On what has to change before Game 6: “I’ve got to be better... This game is on me. I played terrible and that can’t happen. And I know that, and I feel like I let my teammates down.”

He was not yelling or screaming, merely giving the answers in his usual conversational tone, but it was still an unusual approach for Adebayo, the breakout third-year center who became an All-Star for the first time this season, won the skills competition at All-Star weekend, nearly won the NBA’s Most Improved Player award and made the All-Defensive team.

Heat forward Jimmy Butler said that he appreciated Adebayo trying to take the blame, but refused to put it all on his shoulders.

“It’s on everybody,” Butler said. “He does so much for us that it can feel like that at times, but it’s definitely not on him. It’s on us as a whole.

We all understand that because nobody was playing the way that we are supposed to play; the way that we have to play in order for us to win, nobody,” he said. “And for him to say that, I respect it. I love him for it, but he can’t do it by himself. We’ve got to be there with him.”