Giannis Antetokounmpo’s historic year earned him a historic awards sweep.
The Milwaukee forward is the NBA’s Most Valuable Player for the second consecutive season, being named as its winner on Friday. He got the Defensive Player of the Year award earlier in these NBA playoffs.
The 25-year-old Antetokounmpo becomes just the third player in league history to win MVP and Defensive Player of the Year in the same season, joining Hall of Famers Michael Jordan and Hakeem Olajuwon.
Photo: AFP
“Michael Jordan, one of the best players who’s ever done it, if not the best,” Antetokounmpo said. “Hakeem, a guy that I look up to, he came from where I’m from, Nigeria, where I have roots... Just being in the same sentence with them, that means a lot to me.”
Antetokounmpo — who was in his native Athens with his family when the award was announced — received 85 votes. There were 101 votes available; 100 from a panel of sports writers and broadcasters who cover the league, plus one additional vote through fan balloting.
“It feels good to get this award announced when I’m back home,” Antetokounmpo said, after telling NBA commissioner Adam Silver — who was in possession of the trophy on Friday — to hang on to the hardware until he returns to the US.
“I’m going to ship it to Greece,” Silver said during the televised announcement show on NBA TV.
“No, don’t do that,” Antetokounmpo replied. “I’ll come get it when the season starts.”
LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers got the other 16 first-place votes and finished second, while James Harden of the Houston Rockets finished third.
James, a four-time MVP, said he was not pleased initially when he saw that he finished second by such a wide margin.
“Not saying that the winner wasn’t deserving of the MVP, but that [ticked] me off,” James said.
He later said Antetokounmpo “had a hell of a season,” but said he has some doubts about how awards get decided.
“I don’t know how much we are really watching the game of basketball, or are we just in the narration mode, the narrative,” James said.
