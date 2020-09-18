Tour leader Roglic says job not done yet

Reuters, MERIBEL, France





Slovenia’s Primoz Roglic is taking nothing for granted despite holding a comfortable lead in the Tour de France on Wednesday with four competitive stages left.

The Jumbo-Visma rider is in complete control of the race after extending his overall lead to 57 seconds over compatriot Tadej Pogacar, with one mountain stage and a partly uphill time trial to come.

The 21-year-old Pogacar had been the most explosive rider, but in Wednesday’s grueling 17th mountain stage ending at the top of the Col de la Loze, the UAE Team Emirates rider was on the back foot.

Team Jumbo-Visma rider Wout van Aert, left, and teammate Primoz Roglic compete in the 17th stage of the Tour de France, 170km from Grenoble to Meribel, on Wednesday. Photo: AFP

Colombian Miguel Angel Lopez prevailed 2,304m above sea level, beating Roglic by 15 seconds and Pogacar by 30 to move up to third place overall, 1:26 off the pace.

“I don’t think the job is done,” Roglic told reporters. “There are still some hard stages to come and Tadej Pogacar is a great climber. I felt really good on the climb, but you can’t compare these last 4km to 5km to anything else. I’m glad this stage is behind us.”

As the road rose up to 25 percent at times, Roglic still could count on teammate Sepp Kiss to attack and test his rivals’ legs, while Pogacar and Lopez were on their own.

“Sepp Kiss and I talked during the climb and we decided that he could go and try to win the stage, as he could always drop back and help me,” Roglic, 30, said.

“The others tried to chase him back and it helped me realize many guys around me were struggling,” Roglic added. “Sepp’s attack pointed me when to attack myself. On this climb, every meter counts. Having his help was really good. Again, it has been a very big performance from him and the team.”

Pogacar and Lopez needed to take chances in yesterday’s 18th stage to La Roche sur Foron, featuring a demanding climb to the Plateau des Glieres, so that Roglic would be left in a comfortable position.

“The gap is never big enough,” the Slovenian said. “You know, when you have something, you always want more. But I was happy with the position I was in before the stage, and now I’m even happier.”

Pogacar vowed to fight on.

“It’s not finished yet, tomorrow is a really hard stage and anything can happen. I can win, I can stay second — it’s gonna be a great fight,” Pogacar added.