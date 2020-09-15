England captain Eoin Morgan on Sunday praised “aces” Jofra Archer and Chris Woakes after the two pace bowlers set up an extraordinary come-from-behind win in the second one-day international against Australia.
World champions England were on the brink of going 2-0 down in the three-match series at Old Trafford in Manchester and losing their first bilateral one-day series since 2017 when Australia, chasing a target of 232 for victory, were 144-2.
However, the new-ball duo, brought back into the attack as a last-ditch measure by Morgan, combined to take 4 wickets for 3 runs in 21 balls as Australia slumped to 147-6.
Photo: AFP
Woakes removed the well-set pair of Marnus Labuschagne (48) and captain Aaron Finch (73), as well as the dangerous Glenn Maxwell, with Archer cleaning up Mitchell Marsh for just a single.
Archer had already struck twice in a hostile new-ball spell, dismissing opener David Warner for the fourth innings in a row, before a bouncer proved too much for Marcus Stoinis.
Australia lost seven wickets for 32 runs while subsiding to 207 all out on the 49th over.
“Jofra is obviously an ace and so is Woakesy. It’s our strongest suit,” Morgan said. “You like to bowl them in the most important parts of the game and I felt at the time I brought them back that was the most important part because the game was edging away from us... Finch and Marnus made it look easier than it was. So I threw everything at it.”
“For Jof and Woaksey to come back like that was outstanding. When they bowl like that they make the captain look good,” he said.
Morgan said that Australia’s collapse was down to impressive bowling rather than poor batting on a used pitch.
“Australia didn’t make too many mistakes. It was LBWs [leg before wicket] and bowled — it either nipped or swung back. That’s a bowler getting a batsmen out,” he said. “When you make inroads like that it sends quite a big message for the guys coming in about how difficult it is out there.”
The Curran brothers, Tom and Sam, also had a night to remember after they were recalled in place of Moeen Ali and Mark Wood.
Tom Curran shared a key ninth-wicket stand of 76 with Adil Rashid that kept England in the game and then conceded just 28 runs from his 10 overs.
Left-arm paceman Sam Curran took 3-35 after being given the responsibility of bowling late on, with Woakes and Archer having completed their stints.
