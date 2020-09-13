Laura Siegemund said that she was filled with mixed emotions after capturing the US Open women’s doubles crown with Russia’s Vera Zvonareva on Friday, the day of her aunt’s funeral.
Siegemund’s aunt, Helga, the twin sister of her mother, died from cancer nearly three weeks ago while the German was in New York City ahead of the tournament.
“Today was her funeral. My parents came from that to watch the match. They missed the first couple games because of that,” Siegemund, 32, told reporters.
Photo: AFP
“There were a lot of things going on in my head,” Siegemund added. “I mean, she’s 65. That was no age [to go]. My cousin is my age. I cannot imagine what’s going on in her head right now.”
During the trophy presentation following Siegemund and Zvonareva’s 6-4, 6-4 win over third seeds Nicole Melichar and Xu Yifan, the German pointed upward and blew a kiss to the sky.
“Some things are more important than career. When it comes to family and you cannot be there in the last moments at a funeral, that’s hard,” Siegemund added.
Siegemund said that her aunt’s death had put her in a difficult position and while she wanted to be with her family, she did not want to leave New York City midway through the tournament.
“I feel this is one of the biggest sacrifices because I don’t want to just leave the tournament and say: ‘I’m going home because this is more important. It’s my job to be here,’” she added. “It was really hard.”
Siegemund said that she missed receiving a congratulatory text from Helga after securing her first Grand Slam doubles title.
“She always wrote me nice texts. She would have texted me something for sure. I just feel like I know she’s watching and I wanted to say something,” she said.
‘INTERESTING’: The world No. 1’s disqualification blows the men’s singles draw wide open and means that a first-time Grand Slam winner is to be crowned on Sunday Novak Djokovic on Sunday was dramatically disqualified from the US Open after accidentally striking a female line judge with a ball in frustration during his round-of-16 match, sending shock waves through the tournament. The world No. 1 apologized for hitting the ball in disgust after losing his serve to go 6-5 down in the first set to Spanish 20th seed Pablo Carreno Busta at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Djokovic appeared to be looking the other way when he pulled the ball from his pocket and smacked it in the direction of the official, it hitting her in the throat. The official cried out and
THE BUBBLE BLUES: No. 1 seeds Kristina Mladenovic and Timea Babos were pulled from the doubles competition after health authorities ordered Mladenovic to quarantine Serena Williams on Saturday progressed to the US Open last 16 as the tournament endured fresh controversy after New York health officials ordered that the women’s top doubles pairing be withdrawn over COVID-19 fears. Williams, chasing a record-equaling 24th Grand Slam title, came from a set down to oust 2017 champion Sloane Stephens 2-6, 6-2, 6-2, in what she called an “intense” encounter on Arthur Ashe Stadium. “In that first set I don’t think she made any errors, honestly. She was just playing so clean and I just said, ‘I don’t want to lose in straight sets,’” Williams said. With spectators barred from
Naomi Osaka brought seven masks to the US Open to highlight racial injustice and based on her showing in Tuesday’s quarter-final match, Flushing Meadows looks destined to see them all. Before her 6-3, 6-4 victory over Shelby Rogers, the former champion unveiled the fifth mask, emblazoned with the name of George Floyd, the black American who died in police custody in May in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Two more remain in Osaka’s kit bag for the semi-final against Jenny Brady of the US and potentially her second US Open final at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Saturday. “I just have a feeling,” she told ESPN, explaining
REJUVENATION: The Belarusian is bidding to become only the fourth woman to win a Grand Slam singles after having a child when she takes on Naomi Osaka Victoria Azarenka on Thursday came from a set down to stun record-chasing Serena Williams and set up a US Open final against Japan’s Naomi Osaka. Azarenka recovered from a 6-1 hammering in the first set to win the next two 6-3, 6-3 and schedule her first Grand Slam final appearance in seven years. The former world No. 1 is enjoying a remarkable renaissance in New York that the Belarusian credits to finding humility, following several years disrupted by injury and a custody battle over her son. “I think when you’re coming up from kind of nothing, then you become a No. 1 player