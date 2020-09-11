CRICKET
IPL plans 20,000 virus tests
More than 20,000 COVID-19 tests are to be carried out during the virus-hit Indian Premier League (IPL), the Twenty20 tournament’s medical partner said yesterday. The world’s richest cricket league is on Saturday next week to start in the United Arab Emirates. Most of the 200 players from the eight teams last month arrived and spent six days in isolation in their hotel rooms. They were tested for COVID-19 on their arrival and then again two days later. After a final test two days after that they moved into a secure “bio-bubble.” The organizers got off to a rocky start last month with two players and 11 officials and staff from the Chennai Super Kings testing positive.
OLYMPICS
Vaccines no ‘silver bullet’
Amid uncertainty about planning the postponed Tokyo Olympics, International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach on Wednesday said that progress with vaccines and rapid testing for COVID-19 would not be the complete answer for staging the rescheduled games. “They will not be the silver bullet, but they can greatly facilitate the organization of the games,” Bach said at a news conference after an IOC board meeting. Bach declined to speculate on the Tokyo Olympics being held without fans. “We don’t know how the world looks like tomorrow,” Bach said. “So how can you expect from us to know how the world looks in 320 days from today?”
SUMO
Outbreak in stable
A COVID-19 outbreak at a sumo stable in Tokyo has infected 19 people, the governing body said yesterday, adding that a tournament would go ahead this week as planned. The Japan Sumo Association said one wrestler and 18 trainees at the Tamanoi stable have tested positive for the virus, with 12 of those infected sent to hospitals. The cases follow the death in May of a 28-year-old sumo after contracting COVID-19, the sport’s first fatality from the virus.
FOOTBALL
No headdresses for fans
Kansas City Chiefs fans who filed into Arrowhead stadium yesterday for a masked and socially distanced start to the NFL season were not allowed to wear headdresses or face paint amid a nationwide push for racial justice following the police-custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota, in May. The move by the reigning Super Bowl champions has pleased Native Americans as a good first step, but frustrated some of the 17,000 fans who planned to attend the game, the first in front of a crowd this season.
SOCCER
USA players signed
Manchester United Women Football Club have confirmed the signing of two-time World Cup winner Tobin Heath for the 2020-2021 season. She would be joined at the club by her USA teammate Christen Press. Heath, 32, has been a key player in a USA team that has won two World Cups and two Olympics titles. She has won two National Women’s Soccer League titles in the US with the Portland Thorns. Press, 31, played alongside Heath in the US women’s national team’s victorious World Cup campaigns in 2015 and 2019.
‘INTERESTING’: The world No. 1’s disqualification blows the men’s singles draw wide open and means that a first-time Grand Slam winner is to be crowned on Sunday Novak Djokovic on Sunday was dramatically disqualified from the US Open after accidentally striking a female line judge with a ball in frustration during his round-of-16 match, sending shock waves through the tournament. The world No. 1 apologized for hitting the ball in disgust after losing his serve to go 6-5 down in the first set to Spanish 20th seed Pablo Carreno Busta at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Djokovic appeared to be looking the other way when he pulled the ball from his pocket and smacked it in the direction of the official, it hitting her in the throat. The official cried out and
THE BUBBLE BLUES: No. 1 seeds Kristina Mladenovic and Timea Babos were pulled from the doubles competition after health authorities ordered Mladenovic to quarantine Serena Williams on Saturday progressed to the US Open last 16 as the tournament endured fresh controversy after New York health officials ordered that the women’s top doubles pairing be withdrawn over COVID-19 fears. Williams, chasing a record-equaling 24th Grand Slam title, came from a set down to oust 2017 champion Sloane Stephens 2-6, 6-2, 6-2, in what she called an “intense” encounter on Arthur Ashe Stadium. “In that first set I don’t think she made any errors, honestly. She was just playing so clean and I just said, ‘I don’t want to lose in straight sets,’” Williams said. With spectators barred from
VIRUS INTERVENTION: A last-minute attempt by health officials to prevent France’s Adrian Mannarino from playing led to men’s matches being delayed for three hours Novak Djokovic on Friday sailed into the last 16 of the US Open as off-court intrigue forced a delay of a men’s singles match over issues linked to COVID-19. Djokovic outclassed Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff 6-3, 6-3, 6-1 in a routine victory for the world No. 1, who is chasing an 18th Grand Slam singles title. Far from routine was a last-minute attempt by New York State health officials to prevent France’s Adrian Mannarino from playing his last-32 encounter against German fifth seed Alexander Zverev. The intervention led to a back and forth between tournament organizers and the state government and resulted in the
Naomi Osaka brought seven masks to the US Open to highlight racial injustice and based on her showing in Tuesday’s quarter-final match, Flushing Meadows looks destined to see them all. Before her 6-3, 6-4 victory over Shelby Rogers, the former champion unveiled the fifth mask, emblazoned with the name of George Floyd, the black American who died in police custody in May in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Two more remain in Osaka’s kit bag for the semi-final against Jenny Brady of the US and potentially her second US Open final at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Saturday. “I just have a feeling,” she told ESPN, explaining