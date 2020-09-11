SPORTS BRIEFS

CRICKET

IPL plans 20,000 virus tests

More than 20,000 COVID-19 tests are to be carried out during the virus-hit Indian Premier League (IPL), the Twenty20 tournament’s medical partner said yesterday. The world’s richest cricket league is on Saturday next week to start in the United Arab Emirates. Most of the 200 players from the eight teams last month arrived and spent six days in isolation in their hotel rooms. They were tested for COVID-19 on their arrival and then again two days later. After a final test two days after that they moved into a secure “bio-bubble.” The organizers got off to a rocky start last month with two players and 11 officials and staff from the Chennai Super Kings testing positive.

OLYMPICS

Vaccines no ‘silver bullet’

Amid uncertainty about planning the postponed Tokyo Olympics, International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach on Wednesday said that progress with vaccines and rapid testing for COVID-19 would not be the complete answer for staging the rescheduled games. “They will not be the silver bullet, but they can greatly facilitate the organization of the games,” Bach said at a news conference after an IOC board meeting. Bach declined to speculate on the Tokyo Olympics being held without fans. “We don’t know how the world looks like tomorrow,” Bach said. “So how can you expect from us to know how the world looks in 320 days from today?”

SUMO

Outbreak in stable

A COVID-19 outbreak at a sumo stable in Tokyo has infected 19 people, the governing body said yesterday, adding that a tournament would go ahead this week as planned. The Japan Sumo Association said one wrestler and 18 trainees at the Tamanoi stable have tested positive for the virus, with 12 of those infected sent to hospitals. The cases follow the death in May of a 28-year-old sumo after contracting COVID-19, the sport’s first fatality from the virus.

FOOTBALL

No headdresses for fans

Kansas City Chiefs fans who filed into Arrowhead stadium yesterday for a masked and socially distanced start to the NFL season were not allowed to wear headdresses or face paint amid a nationwide push for racial justice following the police-custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota, in May. The move by the reigning Super Bowl champions has pleased Native Americans as a good first step, but frustrated some of the 17,000 fans who planned to attend the game, the first in front of a crowd this season.

SOCCER

USA players signed

Manchester United Women Football Club have confirmed the signing of two-time World Cup winner Tobin Heath for the 2020-2021 season. She would be joined at the club by her USA teammate Christen Press. Heath, 32, has been a key player in a USA team that has won two World Cups and two Olympics titles. She has won two National Women’s Soccer League titles in the US with the Portland Thorns. Press, 31, played alongside Heath in the US women’s national team’s victorious World Cup campaigns in 2015 and 2019.