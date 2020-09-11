With their season on the brink and title repeat hopes in jeopardy, the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday outfought Boston for a dramatic series-tying 125-122 double-overtime triumph in the NBA playoffs.
Kyle Lowry led Toronto with 33 points and Norman Powell added 23 off the bench in an emotional thriller that resembled the intensity of a heavyweight boxing matchup.
The defending champion Raptors equalized the best-of-seven Eastern Conference semi-final with a winner-take-all game seven set for today, and a conference final against Miami awaiting the winner.
Photo: AP
“We play every possession like it’s our last and find ways to pull out victories,” an exhausted Lowry said after playing 53 minutes.
“That was two hard teams playing hard. Win or go home. Get it done. Don’t matter who has to do it. Ready for game seven,” he said.
The Raptors won their first NBA crown last season, but NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard left in the off-season for the Los Angeles Clippers, who defeated Denver 96-85 in a Western Conference semi-final to seize a 3-1 edge over the Nuggets.
Leonard just missed his first career NBA playoff triple double with 30 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists to spark the Clippers, who can advance with a victory today.
Powell made a crucial steal and fast break layup plus a free throw to lift Toronto ahead 121-117 with 38 seconds remaining.
“I was just really focused on the defensive end and let that spill over to the other end,” Powell said.
“I pride myself on making winning plays. The game called on me to be aggressive and that’s what I did. It’s what I play for. It’s what I pride myself in playing for,” he said.
Boston’s Jayson Tatum answered with an inside jumper, but Lowry hit a fall-away jumper — Toronto’s sixth successful shot in a row — to put the Raptors ahead 123-119.
Tatum sank a 3-pointer to pull Boston within a point with 6.2 seconds remaining but Powell sank two free throws and Marcus Smart missed a last-chance 3-pointer for Boston.
“We didn’t play as poised as we needed to down the stretch,” Boston’s Jaylen Brown said. “We didn’t take care of the ball as well as we needed to. We had some turnovers that just killed us.
“Got to embrace the challenge. This is what adversity is about. We have to give everything for game seven,” he added.
Teams exchanged emotional words as they departed the court, but cooler heads prevented more as intensity nearly bubbled over before today’s decider.
“A lot of emotions and things like that swirling,” Brown said. “It’s an intense series. It’s a lot of testosterone. Things like that happen. Grown men should be able to keep it respectable.”
Meanwhile, the Clippers overcame the Denver Nuggets in a 96-85 victory.
The Clippers have never reached a conference final since the franchise began play in 1970 as the Buffalo Braves, but they are on the verge of ending a half-century of futility by advancing past the second round of the playoffs for the first time.
The Clippers jumped ahead 26-12 after the first period and the Nuggets never led, as Leonard’s squad shined despite shooting a season-low 41.8 percent from the court.
When it comes to closing out the series today, Leonard said that the Clippers must “just be consistent, play defense, share the ball, everybody having the mindset of playing every possession.”
