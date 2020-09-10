‘Diamond in the rough’ Doku shines

Reuters





Belgium on Tuesday cruised to a 5-1 UEFA Nations League victory over Iceland in Brussels, another seemingly routine win in their run of 12 consecutive victories, but one which could be remembered in years to come for a debut international goal from Jeremy Doku.

The teenage forward was a surprise selection by coach Roberto Martinez, but after the game was described as a “diamond in the rough” by midfielder Kevin de Bruyne as he capped his first national team start with the team’s fifth goal.

“A lot of people said I was too young and didn’t deserve it. Well, this was for them,” a confident Doku told reporters. “Rest assured, I will do that several more times. I am happy that I was able to show what I can do.”

Iceland’s Hjortur Hermannson, left, vies against Belgium’s Jeremy Doku in their UEFA Nations League match at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE

Belgium came from behind to lead 2-1 at the break and Doku admits that the opening period went by in a blur as he struggled to assert himself.

“I wasn’t myself. I wasn’t sure how to position myself, where to run,” Doku said. “It should be better next time.”

However, after rifling the ball into the net from 15m with 10 minutes to go, he emphatically confirmed his potential.

Martinez said that he had not initially intended to select the 18-year-old, but was so impressed by his quality in training in the days leading up to the match that he changed his mind.

“Sometimes, you just need to be patient. Replacing him at halftime was not an option,” Martinez said. “Then you see his second half. It was not normal how he performed in that he played really smart.”

“He is nimble, fast and he can dribble,” De Bruyne said of his teammate. “Of course, he sometimes makes a mistake, but who doesn’t? He is a diamond in the rough.”