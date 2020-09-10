Irishman Sam Bennett was left in tears on Tuesday after sprinting to a maiden stage win on the Tour de France following an Atlantic coast run between the islands of Oleron and Re.
The Team Deceuninck Quick-Step rider’s Stage 10 victory, on his Tour debut, ensured that he reclaimed the sprint points green jersey.
The Tour had a dramatic start to the day as director Christian Prudhomme tested positive for COVID-19, as the entire peloton returned negative tests.
French Prime Minister Jean Castex, whom Prudhomme had watched the race alongside in his car on Saturday last week, also tested negative.
Bennett narrowly edged Australia’s Caleb Ewan, while peloton superstar Peter Sagan came third to cede the green jersey on a sunny day attended by more fans than on any previous day.
After the finish line on the Island of Re, Ewan rode alongside the winner to fist bump in a rare show of empathy between sprinters.
Surrounded by his teammates, Bennett watched a replay before clenching his fist and cheering.
“It’s almost a relief,” said the 29-year-old, who had four near misses before clinching this stage, a 168.5km course featuring 78 roundabouts.
“It hasn’t sunk in yet,” Bennett added at the finish line before bursting into tears and thanking his team and his family.
Bennett has stage wins this year on all three Grand Tours, his stage win here following stage victories on the Giro d’Italia (three) and the Vuelta a Espana (two).
He said that his next goal would be a Tour de France final day win on the cobbled Parisian streets of the Champs-Elysees, before concentrating post-Tour on the Milan-San Remo race and the World Cycling Championships.
Team Jumbo-Visma leader Primoz Roglic holds onto the overall lead with defending champion Egan Bernal in second place in the general classification, 21 seconds adrift.
Roglic is to ride a third day in the leader’s yellow jersey.
“If I’m honest, I’m relieved I wasn’t positive and I’m still here, but I never really thought I was positive,” said Roglic about Monday’s COVID-19 tests. “We are all healthy [the riders] and it’s beautiful the race goes on. For the director, I wish him a speedy recovery.”
Bernal’s Team Ineos made two assaults from the front of the peloton when there was wind, on the narrow roads that were ram-packed with spectators most of the way.
The usually clean-cut 23-year-old appeared with a peculiar haircut on Tuesday.
“I’ll be honest about this,” Bernal said, a little abashed.
“I did it myself and I started in there and cut off too much. I had to keep going so, you can see the result,” he said, having a good laugh at himself. “It’s more aerodynamic like that.”
‘INTERESTING’: The world No. 1’s disqualification blows the men’s singles draw wide open and means that a first-time Grand Slam winner is to be crowned on Sunday Novak Djokovic on Sunday was dramatically disqualified from the US Open after accidentally striking a female line judge with a ball in frustration during his round-of-16 match, sending shock waves through the tournament. The world No. 1 apologized for hitting the ball in disgust after losing his serve to go 6-5 down in the first set to Spanish 20th seed Pablo Carreno Busta at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Djokovic appeared to be looking the other way when he pulled the ball from his pocket and smacked it in the direction of the official, it hitting her in the throat. The official cried out and
THE BUBBLE BLUES: No. 1 seeds Kristina Mladenovic and Timea Babos were pulled from the doubles competition after health authorities ordered Mladenovic to quarantine Serena Williams on Saturday progressed to the US Open last 16 as the tournament endured fresh controversy after New York health officials ordered that the women’s top doubles pairing be withdrawn over COVID-19 fears. Williams, chasing a record-equaling 24th Grand Slam title, came from a set down to oust 2017 champion Sloane Stephens 2-6, 6-2, 6-2, in what she called an “intense” encounter on Arthur Ashe Stadium. “In that first set I don’t think she made any errors, honestly. She was just playing so clean and I just said, ‘I don’t want to lose in straight sets,’” Williams said. With spectators barred from
NOT LIKE THIS: Yates said he did not want to take the ‘maillot jaune’ from Alaphilippe because of a water fine, which his team called ‘a shame’ as it was a special situation Britain’s Adam Yates on Wednesday reluctantly took the Tour de France’s yellow jersey as overnight leader Julian Alaphilippe was penalized for taking on water in the final 20km, a decision which prompted the Frenchman’s boss to claim “he did nothing wrong.” Mitchelton-Scott’s Yates took advantage of Alaphilippe’s 20-second sanction for receiving a water bottle at the 17km mark as Belgium’s Wout van Aert won the fifth stage. Taking on supplies from team cars is not allowed in the final 20km for safety reasons, but riders can drink or eat what they already have. “Nobody wants to take the jersey like this. I was
VIRUS INTERVENTION: A last-minute attempt by health officials to prevent France’s Adrian Mannarino from playing led to men’s matches being delayed for three hours Novak Djokovic on Friday sailed into the last 16 of the US Open as off-court intrigue forced a delay of a men’s singles match over issues linked to COVID-19. Djokovic outclassed Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff 6-3, 6-3, 6-1 in a routine victory for the world No. 1, who is chasing an 18th Grand Slam singles title. Far from routine was a last-minute attempt by New York State health officials to prevent France’s Adrian Mannarino from playing his last-32 encounter against German fifth seed Alexander Zverev. The intervention led to a back and forth between tournament organizers and the state government and resulted in the