European heavyweights England, world champions France, holders Portugal and Belgium on Saturday all enjoyed winning starts to their UEFA Nations League campaigns even if there were signs of international rust following the COVID-19 shutdown.
England needed a stoppage-time penalty to beat Iceland 1-0, while France saw off Sweden by the same scoreline.
Portugal shrugged off the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo to thrash Croatia 4-1 with top-ranked Belgium coming away from Denmark with a 2-0 win.
Photo: AP
In Reykjavik, Raheem Sterling’s last minute penalty salvaged England from another embarrassing result against Iceland.
Gareth Southgate’s men also survived going down to 10 men and seeing Birkir Bjarnason miss a late spot-kick for the hosts.
Four years on from one of English football’s most embarrassing nights in losing 2-1 to Iceland at Euro 2016, England were far from the free-scoring force that romped through Euro 2020 qualifying in their first match for 10 months.
Harry Kane had an early goal wrongly ruled out for offside before Kyle Walker was sent off for two bookable offenses 20 minutes from time.
All of Iceland’s good defensive work was undone in the 89th minute when Sverrir Ingason was also harshly dismissed for a second booking when he blocked Sterling’s shot with his arm.
With Kane having been replaced by Mason Greenwood, Sterling took responsibility from spot, but the drama did not end there.
Straight from the kickoff, Joe Gomez was adjudged to have bundled over Holmbert Fridjonsson inside the area, but Bjarnason blazed the resulting penalty over.
“The sending off is a key moment because it is very difficult to win games of football when you go down to 10 men. It was an unnecessary red card,” Southgate said of Walker’s dismissal.
“We leave here with the win, but a bit flat, because in the end it feels like we got away with it,” he added.
Kylian Mbappe scored with France’s only shot on goal in Solna to give the world champions a 1-0 victory over Sweden.
Mbappe picked up the ball wide of the goal in the 41st minute, squeezed past two defenders, waited for goalkeeper Robin Olsen to go down and then clipped the ball just inside the post from the narrowest of angles.
“It was a committed match, not a great match,” France manager Didier Deschamps said. “It was a good back-to-school game, considering the fitness levels.”
In Porto, Cristiano Ronaldo was missing with an infected toe — caused by a bee sting, according to Italian media reports — but Portugal were still too good for a disappointing Croatia.
Joao Cancelo, Diogo Jota with his first international goal, Joao Felix and Andre Silva were all on target for Portugal, who also hit the woodwork three times.
“It has been a long time since we all got together and some players came straight from their vacation, but the team responded well,” Felix said.
Croatia were without Luca Modric and Ivan Rakitic who boast a total of 233 caps between them.
Bruno Petkovic grabbed a stoppage-time consolation for the visitors.
“This wasn’t the Croatia I know. We let them do whatever they wanted. There was no aggression in our game — it should have been 4-0 in the first half,” Croatia defender Dejan Lovren said.
Belgium defeated Denmark 2-0 in Copenhagen, handing the Danes a first home loss in four years and an opening defeat for new coach Kasper Hjulmand.
Belgium, without the retired Vincent Kompany and Kevin de Bruyne, who was attending the birth of his third child, were in front after just nine minutes.
Lyon defender Jason Denayer tucked away his first international goal from Dries Mertens’ free kick.
Mertens added the second in the 77th minute when the Napoli striker pounced on a loose ball after Kasper Schmeichel had blocked a Youri Tielmans effort with his legs.
HONORING VICTIMS: Japan’s Naomi Osaka said that she has seven masks bearing the names of black people killed by police that she hopes to wear during the Grand Slam Naomi Osaka arrived on court on Monday for her opening US Open game wearing a mask bearing the name of Breonna Taylor, the African-American nurse shot dead by police who raided her apartment in Kentucky in March. By the time the two-week-long US Open is over, Osaka said that she hopes to have honored the memory of other victims of racial injustice. “For me, I just want to spread awareness,” Osaka said after her 6-2, 5-7, 6-2 win over Japanese compatriot Misaki Doi. “I’m aware that tennis is watched all over the world and maybe there is someone that doesn’t know Breonna Taylor’s
NOT LIKE THIS: Yates said he did not want to take the ‘maillot jaune’ from Alaphilippe because of a water fine, which his team called ‘a shame’ as it was a special situation Britain’s Adam Yates on Wednesday reluctantly took the Tour de France’s yellow jersey as overnight leader Julian Alaphilippe was penalized for taking on water in the final 20km, a decision which prompted the Frenchman’s boss to claim “he did nothing wrong.” Mitchelton-Scott’s Yates took advantage of Alaphilippe’s 20-second sanction for receiving a water bottle at the 17km mark as Belgium’s Wout van Aert won the fifth stage. Taking on supplies from team cars is not allowed in the final 20km for safety reasons, but riders can drink or eat what they already have. “Nobody wants to take the jersey like this. I was
RAPTORS DOWNED: Jayson Tatum and Marcus Smart each scored 21 points as the Celtics defeated the defending champions in the opener of their second-round series Kawhi Leonard on Sunday finished with 33 points and 14 rebounds as the Los Angeles Clippers advanced to the second round of the NBA playoffs with a 111-97 victory over the injury-hampered Dallas Mavericks. Leonard, last year’s NBA Finals Most Valuable Player while with the Toronto Raptors, also had seven assists and five steals for the Clippers, who clinched the series 4-2. “Just got to my spots and put up the shot with confidence, and it went in,” Leonard said after his fifth consecutive 30-point game. “Just kept giving it to me and it went in with confidence.” The Clippers next face either
James Harden’s shooting touch deserted him, but the Houston star on Wednesday came up big on the defensive end in the Rockets’ 104-102 series-clinching win over Oklahoma City in the NBA playoffs. Harden leapt to block a potential game-winning three-point attempt by Thunder rookie Luguentz Dort with 4.8 seconds remaining as the Rockets held on through a frantic finish to win the best-of-seven Western Conference series 4-3 and book a second-round showdown with LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. In a closely contested game, Houston took the lead for good, 103-102, on P.J. Tucker’s driving basket with 1:25 remaining. The ball changed