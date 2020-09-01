The loss of two key strikers would end the hopes of many teams, but with their vast array of attacking talent Olympique Lyonnais still managed to beat VfL Wolfsburg and win a record fifth consecutive UEFA Women’s Champions League title on Sunday.
The French champions lost former Ballon d’Or winner Ada Hegerberg to a knee injury earlier in the season and a red card shown to Nikita Parris in the semi-final against Paris Saint-Germain saw her suspended for the final against the German champions.
“People said it was the best time to play us because we were missing so many players, but we were the best side in the first half by a long shot and the game was almost finished at halftime,” Lyon defender Lucy Bronze said following the 3-1 win.
Photo: Reuters
“We’ve definitely got the strongest squad in the world,” she added.
Lyon were able to call on experienced forward Eugenie Le Sommer to replace Parris, and she notched a goal and assist to allow captain Wendie Renard to lift the trophy in San Sebastian, Spain.
It was the seventh time that France internationals Le Sommer, Renard and goalkeeper Sarah Bouhaddi had been crowned club champions of Europe.
“It’s actually quite difficult to believe we have managed our fifth straight title, to be honest. We’re super proud of ourselves, it was a very difficult competition ... if you sign for Lyon, you sign up to be a winner,” Bouhaddi said.
Despite Wolfsburg’s best efforts, there is little to suggest that any other European club can knock Lyon off their perch and Renard intends to enjoy the club’s success.
“It’s hard to be a winner, you have to work extremely hard. You battle year in, year out for this trophy. We’re bringing it back. We’re bringing it back for the fans,” Renard said.
Hiromu Inada, 87, already has a certificate on his wall that confirms his status as the world’s oldest Ironman, but the Japanese man is still pounding away on his training bike and hopes to continue competing into his 90s. In 2018 at the age of 85 years and 328 days, Inada went to Kailua-Kona in Hawaii and set a new mark for the oldest person to complete the world championship Ironman — a feat beyond most people decades younger than him. The cancelation of this October’s Ironman because of the COVID-19 pandemic has not dulled his ambition, and Inada is maintaining his
READY TO LEAVE: The star player’s demand prompted fans to protest outside the Camp Nou. He has been linked to Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Six-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi on Tuesday told Barcelona he wants to leave — on a free transfer — in a “bombshell” fax that is expected to spark a legal battle over a buyout clause worth hundreds of millions of dollars. Signaling the end of an era at Barcelona, where Messi is the record scorer and has won four UEFA Champions League titles, the disgruntled Argentine wants to terminate his contract “unilaterally” by triggering a release clause, a source said. Relations have plummeted this year and speculation swirled about Messi’s departure after this month’s humiliating 8-2 Champions League quarter-final defeat to
First it was Neymar, then Cristiano Ronaldo and now, very likely, it will be Lionel Messi leaving La Liga as another top player is expected to part ways with one of its clubs, all within a four-year span. Messi’s departure would be another unwanted setback for the league, although it hopes to withstand the hit just like it did after Neymar and Ronaldo moved on. The league was not hugely affected financially after Neymar left Barcelona or Ronaldo left Real Madrid. It continued to grow and still got good money from television rights deals. However, losing Messi could be a bigger problem, because
Former Brazil football star Ronaldinho on Monday was released by a Paraguayan judge after spending five months in detention over a forged passport. Judge Gustavo Amarilla also released Ronaldinho’s brother, Roberto de Assis Moreira, who likewise had been held for a month in jail and another four months under house arrest in a hotel in Paraguay’s capital, Asuncion, for the same charge. The 40-year-old former FIFA World Cup winner “is free to travel to whatever country in the world he wants, but he must inform us if he changes his permanent residence” for one year, Amarilla said. “He has no restrictions except for