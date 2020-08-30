Memphis Depay hat-trick powers Lyon

SEASON OPENER: The Dutch forward said that he is concentrating on helping Lyon make a run at ending PSG’s dominance in the top club competition in France

AFP, LYON, France





Memphis Depay scored a hat-trick, including two penalties, as Champions League semi-finalists Olympique Lyonnais began the new Ligue 1 season with a 4-1 victory over Dijon FCO on Friday.

Dutch forward Depay bagged his first Ligue 1 goals since December last year, having missed the COVID-19 pandemic-shortened second half of last season after rupturing knee ligaments just before Christmas.

“I’m really happy to have scored three goals tonight. It wasn’t my best match personally. We needed to win and that’s what we did,” Depay said.

Olympique Lyonnais forward Karl Toko Ekambi, front left, controls the ball during their Ligue 1 match against Dijon FCO in Decines-Charpieu, France, on Friday. Photo: AFP

“It’s a strange feeling going from one season to another very quickly,” he added, with the game coming just nine days after Lyon’s 3-0 loss to Bayern Munich in Lisbon.

Lyon sporting director Juninho has said there would be departures before the end of the transfer window on Oct. 5, as the club heads into its first season without European soccer since 1996-1997.

Depay, along with Houssem Aouar and Moussa Dembele, have repeatedly been linked with moves, but the 26-year-old insisted he is concentrating on helping Lyon make a run at ending Paris Saint-Germain’s dominance.

Dijon FCO midfielder Didier Ndong, right, contols the ball during their Ligue 1 match against Olympique Lyonnais at the Groupama Stadium in Decines-Charpieu, France, on Friday. Photo: AFP

“I’m focused on OL. I can dream of big clubs, but I’m looking to do my best here,” said Depay, who does not believe the lighter schedule this season is necessarily a plus. “I don’t think not playing in Europe is an advantage because when you play in Europe you get better.”

Lyon, who finished a poor seventh last term, were without midfielder Aouar for their opening game of the new campaign after he tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the day, and the home side fell behind to a first Dijon goal for Aurelien Scheidler.

Depay, the Lyon captain, equalized from the penalty spot after Ahmad Ngouyamsa barged Maxwel Cornet over as Rudi Garcia’s side turned the game in their favor with three goals in the space of six minutes just before halftime at the Groupama Stadium.

Olympique Lyonnais forward Memphis Depay, left, and manager Rudi Garcia interact after their Ligue 1 match against Dijon FCO in Decines-Charpieu, France, on Friday. Photo: AFP

The former Manchester United winger spun past his defender on the corner of the box and fizzed in a dangerous low cross that caused Dijon’s Wesley Lautoa to poke into his own net and give Lyon the lead.

Seconds after the subsequent restart Depay struck again, Karl Toko Ekambi’s deflected ball finding its way to the Dutchman, who displayed great poise and skill to volley beyond Alfred Gomis.

Senegal goalkeeper Gomis produced a magnificent save to deny Depay his hat-trick on the hour as Lyon continued to attack freely.

England youth international Jonathan Panzo, who won the Under-17 World Cup alongside Phil Foden in 2017, came on for his Dijon debut in the second half two days after the defender’s arrival on a three-year deal from AS Monaco.

The Chelsea academy graduate promptly conceded another penalty after a video review, as he was adjudged to have clipped the heels of Leo Dubois.

Depay again converted by blasting home via the underside of the crossbar to seal his hat-trick on a memorable return to top-flight action.