James Anderson refused to rest on his laurels after becoming the first paceman to take 600 Test wickets as he revealed England captain Joe Root wanted him to feature in the Ashes tour of Australia, which begins in November next year.
Anderson became only the fourth bowler after three retired spinners — Sri Lanka’s Muttiah Muralitharan with 800 wickets, Australia’s Shane Warne with 708 and India’s Anil Kumble with 619 — to achieve the feat when he had Pakistan captain Azhar Ali well caught by first slip Root at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, England, on Tuesday.
Anderson would be nearly 40 when England begin their quest to regain the urn from their arch-rivals.
Photo: AP
Although he has now played a mammoth 156 Tests, Anderson insisted there is no reason why he could not still be a key member of England’s attack Down Under.
“To be honest I’ve chatted to Rooty about this a little bit, and he has said he would like me to be in Australia,” Anderson told reporters after a match marred by bad weather, which ended in a draw to give England a 1-0 win in a three-Test series.
At 38, Anderson — an England international for 17 years — is already at an age where many pacemen of previous generations have long since retired.
Yet his hunger for wickets shows no sign of being sated, even though he has already enjoyed the rare experience for an England cricketer of starring in a victorious Ashes campaign in Australia, in 2010 to 2011.
“I don’t see any reason why I can’t be [involved],” Anderson said.
“I’m working hard on my fitness all the time, working hard on my game. I didn’t bowl as well as I’d have liked for the whole summer, but this Test match I was really on it and I feel like I’ve still got stuff to offer this team,” said Anderson, who finished with match figures of 7-101 following his 29th five-wicket Test haul in the first innings. “As long as I still feel like that I think I’ll keep going.”
