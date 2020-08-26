Yarde slams death threats to Sale players over BLM

Sale Shark’s wing Marland Yarde has condemned death threats received by some of his teammates after a row erupted over their support for the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement.

Sale’s South African players have been criticized by South African Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa for opting not to take a knee before the English Premiership Rugby matches against Harlequins and Exeter.

Only four of Sale’s starting lineup took a knee at the Harlequins match on Aug. 14, with five players doing so ahead of the clash with Exeter a week later.

Sale Shark’s Marland Yarde looks on while playing the Exter Chiefs in the European Rugby Champions Cup on Dec. 15 last year in Exeter, England. Photo: Reuters

Springbok World Cup winners Faf de Klerk and Lood de Jager were among those who did not.

England international Yarde, who was among a handful of Sale players to take a knee on both occasions, branded the threats “totally unacceptable.”

“I stand 100 percent for the Black Lives Matter movement and wholeheartedly believe in the importance of highlighting the continuous battle that we face in society everyday and the need for a change,” the 28-year-old wrote on Instagram and Twitter.

“I have to also stand against death threats against my teammates which is totally unacceptable. This behaviour will not make the world a better place. We are united we are a team,” he wrote.

Premiership Rugby has allowed clubs and players decide their own ways of supporting the campaign.

Sale players did appear in “Rugby against Racism” T-shirts before both games and, speaking after the Harlequins match, Sale director of rugby Steve Diamond said: “I think it’ll be a storm in a tea cup.”

“We all wore the rugby against racism T-shirts, which we thought was important, but I don’t think it’s too much to worry about if I’m honest.”

England forward Billy Vunipola said that he did not take the knee before the Saracens’ game with Bristol last week because of his Christian faith.