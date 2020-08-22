Hualien City and Taichung Blue Whale — the top two teams in the Taiwan Mulan Football League — are to resume the race for the title today, with all six teams to play at the National Taiwan Sport University ground in Taoyuan.
After a month off, New Taipei Hang Yuan (5 points, in fifth place) face bottom-of-the-table Kaohsiung Sunny Bank (2 points, sixth) at 10am.
Leaders Hualien City (28 points), undefeated so far with eight wins and two draws, are to take on Taipei Bravo (20 points, third) at 2pm.
Hosts Inter Taoyuan (11 points, fourth) are to play Taichung Blue Whale (21 points, second) at 4:30pm.
Receipts bearing a uniform invoice number for last month or this month would be accepted for entry for spectators, Mulan league officials said, adding that prizes would be drawn at the games for those who have the OQR Ticket App.
Tomorrow’s venue in Gueishan District is a 15-to-20-minute walk from the Taoyuan Airport MRT’s A7 National Taiwan Sport University Station, they said.
Blue Whale, champions since 2017, are expected to mount a late-season surge to challenge Hualien, although Taipei Bravo are also poised to take the scrap right to the end of the season.
Mulan League officials yesterday said that a number of big signings have added extra interest to competit ion.
Blue Whale have added Hong Kong goalkeeper Ng Cheuk Wai, the officials said.
Sunny Bank executives dug deep to bolster the team, confirming that JEF United Chiba star defender Minori Wakabayashi would join them from Japan, along with California native Sienna Zabroski, who played for University of California, Riverside on the US college circuit, and veteran defender Lin Chiun-ying, a Taiwan representative.
Wakabayashi told reporters: “From now on, I am a member of the Kaohsiung Sunny Bank club. It was not easy, with most of the world under severe conditions from the COVID-19 pandemic, so I had help from many people to make this transfer successful.”
“So right now I am very happy to complete the process,” she said,
“My priority is to help my team to win games and I will contribute everything toward gaining victory,” she said. “I also look forward to learning from and receiving advice from my new coaches and teammates.”
Wakabayashi was to transfer to Italy to play for AS Roma’s women’s side after this year’s season finished in Japan, but the pandemic scuttled the deal, the officials said, adding that they stepped in when a deal seemed feasible.
‘NEARLY KILLED ME’: Rossi said he was shaken after the accident, but Morbidelli did not mince his words, calling Zarco ‘almost a murderer’ for braking like he did at 300kph World motorcycling superstar Valentino Rossi said a rival’s stray bike, traveling at about 300kph, almost “killed me” in a horrifying near-miss at the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday. The 41-year-old Italian, a nine-time world champion, was left badly shaken after Franco Morbidelli’s Yamaha flew across the track just centimeters in front of him. Morbidelli and the Ducati of Johann Zarco had collided just seconds before the riders slipped through turn four at Spielberg on lap eight of the race. Both men were unseated. Zarco’s freewheeling Ducati also came desperately close to hitting Rossi, as well as his Yamaha factory teammate Maverick Vinales, who
Jessica McCaskill, a 33-year-old investment banker from Chicago who overcame homelessness as a child and moonlights as a professional boxer, sprang a seismic upset on Saturday night in dethroning Cecilia Braekhus, the undisputed welterweight champion widely regarded as the sport’s pound-for-pound world No. 1. The younger and busier US challenger won a narrow 10-round majority decision by scores of 97-94, 97-93 and 95-95 to capture the World Boxing Association, World Boxing Council, International Boxing Federation and World Boxing Organization titles at 147 pounds (66.7kg) in a purpose-built ring on the streets of downtown Tulsa, Oklahoma. “This is for the fourth-grade homeless Jessica,”
Taiwanese tennis ace Hsieh Su-wei yesterday said that she would not compete in the US Open due to an ankle injury and the COVID-19 pandemic. Hsieh wrote on Facebook that the injury has restricted her training over the past 10 months, as she has not been able to do some types of stretches. In consideration of her ankle injury and the pandemic, Hsieh said, she would skip this year’s US Open, which is to be held in New York, without fans, from Aug. 31 to Sept. 13. Hsieh, ranked No. 55 in the world by the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA),
Nikola Vucevic tallied 35 points on Tuesday as the Orlando Magic upset the top seeded Milwaukee Bucks 122-110 in the opening game of their NBA Eastern Conference playoff series. The Magic got off to a quick start to seize a double digit lead and then blunted a second-half rally by the Bucks, who boast the league’s top player, Giannis Antetokounmpo. Orlando came into the series as big underdogs against the NBA’s best all-around team. Vucevic had 14 rebounds and four assists. Terrence Ross finished with 18 points and six rebounds, while D.J. Augustin added 11 points and 11 assists for Orlando, who shot