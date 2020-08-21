Serge Gnabry celebrated with his NBA-inspired “stir the pot” gesture after scoring two goals in Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League semi-final against Olympique Lyonnais to keep Bayern Munich on course to repeat their 2013 treble after a 3-0 victory.
“We really want to win the final. That will be the deciding factor, we will give our all to win the treble,” Gnabry said with an eye on Sunday’s final in Lisbon against Paris Saint-Germain.
Robert Lewandowski added the third goal for his 55th of the season to keep Bayern on course to add a sixth Champions League title to their Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal triumphs.
Photo: AFP
Seconds after a shot by Lyon forward Karl Ekambi hit Bayern’s post, Gnabry opened the scoring with a stunning piece of skill in the 18th minute.
After trapping Joshua Kimmich’s long-range pass, he cut in from the right wing, beat two defenders and powered his shot out of reach of Lyon goalkeeper Anthony Lopes.
Gnarby, 25, then doubled Bayern’s lead on 33 minutes by tapping home after Lopes parried a Lewandowksi shot.
“Lyon put a lot of pressure on us,” Gnabry said. “They were very aggressive. They didn’t give us many chances early on and we had a bit of luck in the beginning before finding our feet. You can’t defend against everything, but all in all, we were very strong.”
His brace leaves Gnabry on nine Champions League goals this season, including four in Bayern’s stunning 7-2 demolition of Tottenham Hotspur in the group stages.
Gnabry is this season’s third-highest scorer in the Champions League, behind Lewandowski (15) and Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Braut Haaland (10).
Gnabry celebrated his opening goal on Wednesday by making the gesture of stirring a spoon in a pot.
Earlier this season, he said: “I’m a big fan of the NBA, especially James Harden.”
The Houston Rockets playmaker celebrates with the same pot-stirring gesture when he lands a big shot.
Born in Stuttgart, Germany, Gnabry joined the Bundesliga club when he was 12.
From Stuttgart’s academy, where he played alongside future Germany teammates Timo Werner and Joshua Kimmich, Gnabry’s performances attracted Arsenal.
He joined the Gunners after his 16th birthday in 2011 and was promoted to Arsenal’s reserves after less than a season with the under-18 squad.
“I went to England because everyone told me not to go, that I couldn’t make it. I wanted that challenge,” he said.
Gnabry, after only a handful of appearances for Arsenal, spent the 2015-2016 season on loan at West Bromwich Albion before being selected for Germany’s Olympic team.
He won a silver medal, aged 21, and finished joint top-scorer with six goals at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games as Germany lost to Brazil in the final.
His senior debut followed in November 2016 with a hat-trick at minnows San Marino in Germany’s 8-0 away romp in a FIFA World Cup qualifier.
He returned to Germany for the 2016-2017 season with Werder Bremen, where he scored 11 goals in 27 appearances.
Bayern bought him in 2017, but immediately loaned him to TSG 1899 Hoffenheim, before Gnabry joined the German giants permanently for the 2018-2019 season.
He has replaced Arjen Robben, whose winning goal in the London final gave Bayern their last Champions League title in 2013.
‘NEARLY KILLED ME’: Rossi said he was shaken after the accident, but Morbidelli did not mince his words, calling Zarco ‘almost a murderer’ for braking like he did at 300kph World motorcycling superstar Valentino Rossi said a rival’s stray bike, traveling at about 300kph, almost “killed me” in a horrifying near-miss at the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday. The 41-year-old Italian, a nine-time world champion, was left badly shaken after Franco Morbidelli’s Yamaha flew across the track just centimeters in front of him. Morbidelli and the Ducati of Johann Zarco had collided just seconds before the riders slipped through turn four at Spielberg on lap eight of the race. Both men were unseated. Zarco’s freewheeling Ducati also came desperately close to hitting Rossi, as well as his Yamaha factory teammate Maverick Vinales, who
Jessica McCaskill, a 33-year-old investment banker from Chicago who overcame homelessness as a child and moonlights as a professional boxer, sprang a seismic upset on Saturday night in dethroning Cecilia Braekhus, the undisputed welterweight champion widely regarded as the sport’s pound-for-pound world No. 1. The younger and busier US challenger won a narrow 10-round majority decision by scores of 97-94, 97-93 and 95-95 to capture the World Boxing Association, World Boxing Council, International Boxing Federation and World Boxing Organization titles at 147 pounds (66.7kg) in a purpose-built ring on the streets of downtown Tulsa, Oklahoma. “This is for the fourth-grade homeless Jessica,”
A pair of Michael Jordan’s game-worn sneakers sold for US$615,000, Christie’s auction house said on Thursday, shattering a record set just months ago by the sale of another pair of the basketball legend’s shoes. The sneakers were a pair of Air Jordan 1 Highs that the NBA megastar wore during a 1985 exhibition match in Italy when he dunked the ball so hard it shattered the glass backboard. “This is the original shoe with an actual piece of the backboard, a piece of glass, in the sole of the shoe,” said Caitlin Donovan, head of handbag and sneaker sales at Christie’s —
Taiwanese tennis ace Hsieh Su-wei yesterday said that she would not compete in the US Open due to an ankle injury and the COVID-19 pandemic. Hsieh wrote on Facebook that the injury has restricted her training over the past 10 months, as she has not been able to do some types of stretches. In consideration of her ankle injury and the pandemic, Hsieh said, she would skip this year’s US Open, which is to be held in New York, without fans, from Aug. 31 to Sept. 13. Hsieh, ranked No. 55 in the world by the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA),