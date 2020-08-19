After more than five decades of Brickyard frustration the “Andretti Curse” has become as much a part of the Indianapolis 500 as the command for drivers to “start your engines.”
American motor racing royalty, the Andrettis have ruled over open-wheel racing in the US with a string of victories that have connected generations — father Mario, to son Michael, to grandson Marco.
Yet for all their success at circuits around the world, Mario Andretti’s Indy 500 victory in 1969 stands alone.
Photo: AP
Over the years what was first shrugged off as bad luck, became cruel misfortune then later a full-blown jinx that now ranks right up there with the Boston Red Sox’s “Curse of the Bambino” and the Chicago Cubs’ “Curse of the Billy Goat.”
For those looking for signs that whatever voodoo planted on the Andrettis could be lifted this year, there were hints on Sunday that something was different when 33-year-old Marco Andretti grabbed pole position 33 years after his grandfather was the last Andretti to start from the front.
The Andrettis have happily played along when it comes to the curse, neither embracing or dismissing it.
Marco Andretti routinely turns the tables, saying his family is not cursed but blessed, while at the same time conceding the results suggest darker forces at work.
A theory this year has the curse thrown out of whack by the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced the Indy 500 to move from its traditional May 24 date to Sunday.
“I don’t think it [the curse] exists in August, so we are good,” Marco Andretti said with a laugh. “As a family we would talk that we are blessed not cursed, but it is a cool media story and we have been running with it.”
“Results wise, yeah, maybe there is something to it because man the three of us have been so dominant here,” he said. “We have a bunch of podiums, but this is one place where that doesn’t matter.”
Certainly, the relationship the Andrettis have with the Indianapolis Motor Speedway has been more star-crossed than aligned.
Michael Andretti has been a five-times winner of the Indy 500 as a team owner, but 16 times as a driver could not get to Victory Lane.
In his 2006 rookie season Marco Andretti finished second, but has never been that close again.
A US driver winning the Indianapolis 500 would have fans waving the Stars and Stripes, and Marco Andretti winning the “Greatest Spectacle in Racing” would bring fireworks.
Fans, drivers and anyone connected to motor racing understands what the Andretti name means to the sport.
When Marco Andrettis’ name flashed at the top of the timing tower on Sunday social media exploded and the pit lane applauded. Fellow drivers ran to his vehicle to offer congratulations, while his father hugged him and fought back tears.
Due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols there are to be no spectators in grandstands that normally would be packed with close to 300,000 motor racing fans.
Either way, Marco Andretti said that he would still feel the support.
“Just feeling the support from the pole, I can’t even imagine what it would be like if we won the race,” he said. “You would see a few grown men cry.”
“Just seeing the videos of fans across the street wearing my jersey, that’s so cool and the unwavering support on social media,” he added.
Japanese couple Rikiya and Ayumi Kataoka had their honeymoon wrecked by the COVID-19 pandemic, but their resourcefulness in enforced exile in Cape Verde has won them appointments as ambassadors for its Olympic team. The Kataokas had completed a third of their round-the-world trip when a suspension in long-haul flights stranded them for five months in the archipelago of 10 tiny islands off the coast of West Africa. Unable to resume their journey to Europe and then home to Japan, and unwilling to head to the African mainland, where virus cases are spiking, they had to trade their skills with domestic businesses to
‘NEARLY KILLED ME’: Rossi said he was shaken after the accident, but Morbidelli did not mince his words, calling Zarco ‘almost a murderer’ for braking like he did at 300kph World motorcycling superstar Valentino Rossi said a rival’s stray bike, traveling at about 300kph, almost “killed me” in a horrifying near-miss at the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday. The 41-year-old Italian, a nine-time world champion, was left badly shaken after Franco Morbidelli’s Yamaha flew across the track just centimeters in front of him. Morbidelli and the Ducati of Johann Zarco had collided just seconds before the riders slipped through turn four at Spielberg on lap eight of the race. Both men were unseated. Zarco’s freewheeling Ducati also came desperately close to hitting Rossi, as well as his Yamaha factory teammate Maverick Vinales, who
Jessica McCaskill, a 33-year-old investment banker from Chicago who overcame homelessness as a child and moonlights as a professional boxer, sprang a seismic upset on Saturday night in dethroning Cecilia Braekhus, the undisputed welterweight champion widely regarded as the sport’s pound-for-pound world No. 1. The younger and busier US challenger won a narrow 10-round majority decision by scores of 97-94, 97-93 and 95-95 to capture the World Boxing Association, World Boxing Council, International Boxing Federation and World Boxing Organization titles at 147 pounds (66.7kg) in a purpose-built ring on the streets of downtown Tulsa, Oklahoma. “This is for the fourth-grade homeless Jessica,”
A pair of Michael Jordan’s game-worn sneakers sold for US$615,000, Christie’s auction house said on Thursday, shattering a record set just months ago by the sale of another pair of the basketball legend’s shoes. The sneakers were a pair of Air Jordan 1 Highs that the NBA megastar wore during a 1985 exhibition match in Italy when he dunked the ball so hard it shattered the glass backboard. “This is the original shoe with an actual piece of the backboard, a piece of glass, in the sole of the shoe,” said Caitlin Donovan, head of handbag and sneaker sales at Christie’s —