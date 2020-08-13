CRICKET
Broad reacts to sanction
England quick Stuart Broad says that his father, match referee Chris Broad, is off his Christmas card list after he fined him for giving Pakistan’s Yasir Shah a send-off in the first Test. The bowler was fined 15 percent of his match fee and given a demerit point for his behavior on Saturday last week as England went on to clinch the series opener in Manchester by three wickets. After England’s Barmy Army supporters group tweeted the news of his sanction on Tuesday, Broad said of his father: “He’s off the Christmas card & present list.” Chris Broad would not normally officiate in a match involving his son, but he is overseeing all six of England’s home Tests this summer because of travel restrictions imposed to combat the spread of COVID-19. It was the bowlers’ third demerit point in the past 24 months. Another demerit point picked up in the second Test, which begins in Southampton today, would trigger a one-Test suspension.
CRICKET
Dhoni expected to continue
Indian Premier League favorites the Chennai Super Kings expect former India captain M.S. Dhoni to keep playing past his 40th birthday until at least 2022, the team’s chief executive said on Tuesday. Dhoni has not played a competitive game since India’s World Cup semi-final defeat against New Zealand last year, but is due to return to action when the delayed IPL begins in the United Arab Emirates next month. While Dhoni is unlikely to play again for India, Chennai Super Kings chief executive Kasi Viswanathan said he was confident that the legendary wicketkeeper-batsman would not retiring soon. “We don’t worry about him at all. Yes, we can expect M.S. Dhoni to be part of both [IPL seasons this year and next year] and probably for even the next year, 2022,” Viswanathan told India Today television. Dhoni, who has led Chennai to three IPL titles, will celebrate his 40th birthday in July next year. He remains an influential figure in Indian cricket with any hint of retirement causing concern among fans. Viswanathan said he had only seen media reports that Dhoni has been training in indoor nets in his home state of Jharkand. “We don’t have to worry about the skipper,” he said. “He knows his responsibilities and he will take care of himself and the team.” The team are due to arrive in Chennai this week before leaving next week for Dubai where the IPL is to start on Sept. 19 after being moved because of the pandemic.
CYCLING
Fabio Jakobsen to be moved
Dutch cyclist Fabio Jakobsen’s condition is “evolving favorably” after his crash at the Tour of Poland and he would be moved back to the Netherlands for further treatment, his Deceuninck-Quick Step team said on Tuesday. The 23-year-old was put in a medically induced coma and underwent facial surgery after crashing at the finish line in the first stage of the race. “Jakobsen’s condition is evolving favorably, to the extent that he will be transferred Wednesday to the hospital in Leiden, the Netherlands, where further follow-up treatment will take place,” the team said in a statement. Jakobsen had been jostling into position with competitor Dylan Groenewegen when the pair collided and Jakobsen crashed into the barriers, hitting a race official. The sport’s governing body condemned Groenewegen’s “dangerous behavior” and disqualified him from the race.
WEEKEND MATCHES: While Tatung FC made good on their chances early on, Taiwan Steel rallied to win the game 2-3 and move to the top with Taichung Futuro Sunday’s action saw Taichung Futuro, Taipower FC and Taiwan Steel tied for first place on 30 points in the Taiwan Football Premier League, while Hang Yuan FC picked up a point to take the No. 4 spot on 25 points after holding Taipower to a scoreless draw. In Taoyuan, Tatung FC hosted Taiwan Steel. It was an exciting matchup, as the visitors rallied from 2-0 down to take the game with three goals. Tatung made good on their chances early on. Honduran midfielder Elias Argueta opened the account 15 minutes into the game with a low shot from the right. Three minutes
Ronnie O’Sullivan delivered a scathing attack on the next generation of snooker players after he made the quarter-finals of the World Snooker Championship on Sunday, ending Chinese star Ding Junhui’s world championship dream. The mercurial 44-year-old Englishman won an enthralling high-quality second-round encounter 13-10 to set up a quarter-final clash with three-time champion Mark Williams. When asked by the BBC whether he thought he would remain at the top of the game for this long, the Briton, who turned professional in 1992, said the poor quality of younger players had secured his position and that something drastic would have to happen
Max Verstappen informed his Red Bull team that he would not be driving “like a grandma” in Formula One’s 70th Anniversary Grand Prix on Sunday — and he was as good as his word. The Dutch 22-year-old seized his opportunity at Silverstone, ending dominant Mercedes’ run of four successive wins this season and moving up to second place overall, 30 points behind leader Lewis Hamilton. Verstappen’s confidence shone through early on, after slotting into third place behind the two Mercedes, when he was told by race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase to take care of his tires. “Mate, this is the only chance of being