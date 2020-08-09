Hurricanes’ bonus-point win keeps them in title hunt

AFP, WELLINGTON





The Wellington Hurricanes stayed in touch with the table toppers in Super Rugby Aotearoa yesterday with a late try by Billy Proctor securing a vital bonus point in their 31-18 victory over the Waikato Chiefs in Wellington.

In a tense second half, the Chiefs, desperate for their first win in the competition, had closed the gap to 24-18 before replacement Proctor came on the field and almost immediately scored the Hurricanes’ fifth try.

Without the bonus point, the Hurricanes would have been out of contention, but with the maximum five points they moved to one behind the second-placed Auckland Blues and three behind the front-running Canterbury Crusaders.

The NSW Waratahs’ Ned Hanigan claims the ball in a lineout during their Super Rugby AU match against the Queensland Reds at the Sydney Cricket Ground yesterday. Photo: AFP

The Crusaders have a chance to claim the title if they beat Otago today, while an upset win to the Highlanders would see the competition settled in the final round, when the Crusaders play the Auckland Blues and the Hurricanes face the Highlanders.

“We knew we had to come into this game and get five points from it and now our fate lies with the Blues and the Highlanders,” Hurricanes captain T.J. Perenara said, adding a plea for the Highlanders to beat the Crusaders.

“Yeah, 100 percent. If the Highlanders get the job done against the Crusaders, that helps both us and the Blues. I think most of Wellington and Auckland will be supporting them,” Perenara said.

The Hurricanes led 12-3 at halftime on the back of two Peter Umaga-Jensen tries and looked comfortably in control.

However, the Chiefs lifted their game in the second half with an early try to Sean Wainui.

Tries to Dane Coles and Kobus van Wyk saw the Hurricanes pull away to 24-13 before the Chiefs came back with a try to Mitch Karpik and a Damian McKenzie conversion and penalty narrowing the margin to two points.

The Chiefs hopes of a maiden win were dashed by Proctor’s try and they end the competition in last place with eight straight losses, although in five matches they picked up a bonus point from losing by seven points or fewer.

Chiefs coach Warren Gatland said that he was “disappointed,” but praised his side for the effort in what he described as weekly clashes of Test-match intensity.

“Men of less character would have thrown the towel in, but these guys haven’t done that. They’ve kept fighting in every game,” he said.

There was alarm in the Chiefs ranks midway through the first half when skipper Sam Cane slumped to the ground after his head smacked into Jordie Barrett’s hip. The first officials on the field indicated a possible neck injury, reviving memories of the horrific broken neck Cane sustained in a Test against South Africa two years ago.

The new All Blacks captain got to his feet and walked from the field.

In Sydney, the NSW Waratahs downed the Queensland Reds 45-12 in their Super Rugby AU clash.

Additional reporting by staff writer