The Wellington Hurricanes stayed in touch with the table toppers in Super Rugby Aotearoa yesterday with a late try by Billy Proctor securing a vital bonus point in their 31-18 victory over the Waikato Chiefs in Wellington.
In a tense second half, the Chiefs, desperate for their first win in the competition, had closed the gap to 24-18 before replacement Proctor came on the field and almost immediately scored the Hurricanes’ fifth try.
Without the bonus point, the Hurricanes would have been out of contention, but with the maximum five points they moved to one behind the second-placed Auckland Blues and three behind the front-running Canterbury Crusaders.
Photo: AFP
The Crusaders have a chance to claim the title if they beat Otago today, while an upset win to the Highlanders would see the competition settled in the final round, when the Crusaders play the Auckland Blues and the Hurricanes face the Highlanders.
“We knew we had to come into this game and get five points from it and now our fate lies with the Blues and the Highlanders,” Hurricanes captain T.J. Perenara said, adding a plea for the Highlanders to beat the Crusaders.
“Yeah, 100 percent. If the Highlanders get the job done against the Crusaders, that helps both us and the Blues. I think most of Wellington and Auckland will be supporting them,” Perenara said.
The Hurricanes led 12-3 at halftime on the back of two Peter Umaga-Jensen tries and looked comfortably in control.
However, the Chiefs lifted their game in the second half with an early try to Sean Wainui.
Tries to Dane Coles and Kobus van Wyk saw the Hurricanes pull away to 24-13 before the Chiefs came back with a try to Mitch Karpik and a Damian McKenzie conversion and penalty narrowing the margin to two points.
The Chiefs hopes of a maiden win were dashed by Proctor’s try and they end the competition in last place with eight straight losses, although in five matches they picked up a bonus point from losing by seven points or fewer.
Chiefs coach Warren Gatland said that he was “disappointed,” but praised his side for the effort in what he described as weekly clashes of Test-match intensity.
“Men of less character would have thrown the towel in, but these guys haven’t done that. They’ve kept fighting in every game,” he said.
There was alarm in the Chiefs ranks midway through the first half when skipper Sam Cane slumped to the ground after his head smacked into Jordie Barrett’s hip. The first officials on the field indicated a possible neck injury, reviving memories of the horrific broken neck Cane sustained in a Test against South Africa two years ago.
The new All Blacks captain got to his feet and walked from the field.
In Sydney, the NSW Waratahs downed the Queensland Reds 45-12 in their Super Rugby AU clash.
Additional reporting by staff writer
‘CRIMINAL ACT’: The UCI said it ‘strongly condemns’ Dylan Groenewegen’s ‘dangerous behavior,’ which left Jakobsen in critical condition and injured other cyclists Dutch cyclist Fabio Jakobsen was in a coma on Wednesday, in “serious” condition, after he was thrown into and over a barrier at 80kph in the conclusion to the opening stage of the Tour de Pologne. Footage showed 23-year-old Jakobsen, of the Deceuninck-Quick-Step, racing elbow-to-elbow with fellow Dutchman Dylan Groenewegen of Jumbo-Visma as both men frantically tussled in a tight sprint to the line in Katowice. However, Jakobsen came off worst, somersaulting over the barriers before colliding with a photographer after Groenewegen had veered suddenly to the right, squeezing his rival into the security wall. “His condition is very serious. His life is
Taiwan Steel on Sunday grabbed three points with a narrow 1-0 win against Hang Yuan FC, to move into the No. 2 spot on the Taiwan Football Premier League (TFPL) log, while Taipower FC beat NTUS 2-0 to maintain first place. Taking advantage early in the match of opposition defenders who had not yet settled down, Taiwan Steel’s attacking trio of Wu Chun-ching, Marc Fenelus from the Turks and Caicos Islands, and Benchy Astama from Haiti pushed forward with good passes. After only one minute of play, Fenelus dribbled from the right flank, feeding a short pass inside the penalty area to
STAYING COOL: Hamilton said that his ‘heart nearly stopped’ when he noticed the puncture, but he kept going to beat Alain Prost’s total of six home wins in France Lewis Hamilton said he feared he might not make it home when a last lap puncture almost derailed his charge to a record seventh British Grand Prix victory on Sunday. “I didn’t think I would make it round the last two corners,” the world champion said. The front left tire of his Mercedes had delaminated and deflated on his final lap, leaving the six-time world champion to nurse his vehicle to the finish as second-placed Max Verstappen hunted him down. “I just can’t believe it,” Hamilton said. “It was heart-stopping. I backed off and stayed chilled and was so glad it happened on
The Chicago Blackhawks and the Montreal Canadiens, with the fewest wins of any NHL playoff teams, ignited the rink returning from a COVID-19 hiatus with upset triumphs in Saturday openers. NHL Rookie of the Year candidate Dominik Kubalik inspired the Blackhawks to a 6-4 victory over the Edmonton Oilers in game one of their best-of-five qualifying series at Edmonton, Alberta, scoring two goals and assisting on three others. “We were ready to go, and I think the game was pretty good,” Kubalik said. “I felt pretty good and everything went my way, so it’s nice, but it’s just the first game,