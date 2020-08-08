NSW offers to host Australian Open, as Victoria fights virus

Reuters, MELBOURNE





New South Wales (NSW) Deputy Premier John Barilaro yesterday said his state would be willing to act as a temporary host for major sports events such as the Australian Open tennis Grand Slam if they cannot be held in neighboring Victoria due to COVID-19.

Barilaro told Australian 2GB radio he had written to sports bodies and officials in Victoria offering help to stage the events, which he said held national significance.

“Some of these events down in Victoria are national events hosted in Victoria,” Barilaro said.

“It’s important for the economy, important for the Australian psyche when it comes to sport,” he said.

“Absolutely we should be able to work with Victorians to find ways to make sure these all happen, these events are far too important in this crisis to not have,” he added.

Victoria is undergoing a second lockdown and has nearly 8,000 active COVID-19 cases, while NSW has about 800.

The Australian Open, which has been held in Melbourne since 1972, is due to start in January and Tennis Australia said organizers had not drawn up contingency plans for the tournament to be moved out of Victoria.

“Our focus is to get through the next few weeks and our team is in full planning mode to deliver a great Australian Open in Melbourne,” Tennis Australia chief executive Craig Tiley said in a statement.

“We obviously have great facilities in Melbourne and the [Australian Open] is contracted and committed to Melbourne Park,” he said.

Melbourne is also home to the Australian Football League’s title-deciding Grand Final, scheduled for October.

League chief executive Gillon McLachlan told reporters the Grand Final, which draws a capacity crowd to the 100,000-seat Melbourne Cricket Ground, was contracted to the stadium and it was “not appropriate” to look at alternative venues.

The state capital also hosts the Spring Racing Carnival, the country’s biggest horse racing program, in October and November.

Racing Victoria said in a statement it had no intention of relocating marquee races such as the Nov. 3 Melbourne Cup.