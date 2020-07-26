Atalanta BC’s Serie A title challenge all but faded away on Friday after they were held to a 1-1 draw at AC Milan, leaving them five points adrift of leaders Juventus.
Second-placed Atalanta moved up to 75 points with two games left to play, while Juventus could win the Scudetto for the ninth successive season if they beat UC Sampdoria at home today.
Juventus also have a game left.
Photo: Reuters
Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini, who was serving a one-match touchline ban after being sent off during Tuesday’s 1-0 win against Bologna, watched from the stands as his side fell behind to a moment of genius from Hakan Calhanoglu.
The Turkish winger sent a vicious dipping free-kick sailing over goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini, who got his fingertips to it, but could not keep the ball out in the 14th minute.
Atalanta earned the chance to equalize when the video assistant referee ruled that Ante Rebic had stamped on Ruslan Malinovsky, but the Ukrainian struck his spotkick at a perfect height for Gianluigi Donnarumma to save.
The visitors leveled through Duvan Zapata, who out-muscled Davide Calabria to slot it home in the 34th minute, but despite that being their 96th league goal of the season, there was little sign of their usual firepower.
Instead, it was Milan who came closest to getting a winner as Giacomo Bonaventura struck the base of the left-hand post with a second-half shot that bounced off Gollini and almost ended up in the net.
As the clock ticked up toward 90 minutes, Milan had a late shout for a penalty when striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic appeared to be bundled to the ground, but the referee waved away their appeals.
“It is not easy to win these games, they are very balanced. In this heat and after all these consecutive games ... fatigue took over a bit,” Gasperini told reporters.
A world championship figure skater has urged the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to do more to protect vulnerable young girls after detailing how she and others suffered abuse inside the Chinese system. Jessica Shuran Yu, who was born, raised and trained in China, and competed in the 2017 World Championships for Singapore before helping to coach junior skaters, said that a “culture of physical discipline” was common in the country, with athletes also frequently criticized as “lazy,” “stupid,” “retarded,” “useless” and “fat.” She was regularly hit with a plastic skate guard after she made mistakes, Yu said, adding that another punishment involved
Chinese state TV has taken English Premier League matches off the air, bringing the lucrative world of professional soccer into the increasingly fraught relations between Beijing and London. China Central Television (CCTV), which has the rights to broadcast Premier League matches, is not showing the remainder of the season, a person familiar with the decision said. The match between Liverpool and Chelsea was not aired as planned yesterday and the final round of this season’s matches due to be played on Sunday no longer appear on CCTV’s program schedule. The move comes amid a deterioration of ties, with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s
Kyle Busch was hit with a wave of backlash when he griped about drivers who lack the experience to race at NASCAR’s top level. This was last year, after the opening race of the playoffs at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, when Busch ran into the back of Garrett Smithley, who was 12 laps down. “We’re at the top echelon of motorsports, and we’ve got guys who have never won Late Model races running on the race track,” Busch said. “It’s pathetic. They don’t know where to go.” Busch’s point was lost in his delivery and he was quickly painted as an entitled champion
A host of former Australian gymnasts have gone public with accounts of physical, mental and emotional abuse in the sport, which left at least one young athlete contemplating suicide. Their decision to highlight the “dark and horrible” abuse follows the release of the documentary Athlete A, charting investigations into USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar, who was jailed for life in 2018 after abusing more than 250 athletes. While none of the Australian allegations involves sexual impropriety, they detail body-shaming, neglect and manipulation, prompting Gymnastics Australia to issue an open letter on Wednesday praising those who had gone public. “At my supposed peak I