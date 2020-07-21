A masterful Lewis Hamilton on Sunday won the Hungarian Grand Prix in dominant style and for a record eighth time to wrest the Formula One championship lead from Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas.
Max Verstappen took second for Red Bull, the Dutch youngster awarded Drive of the Day after crashing on the way to the grid in early drama that had his mechanics scrambling to fix the car before the start.
Bottas, now five points behind Hamilton after three races, finished a close third after battling back from a botched start from the front row.
Photo: Reuters
Hamilton’s 86th career victory, from his 90th pole position and collecting a bonus point for fastest lap, left the six-time world champion five short of Michael Schumacher’s all-time record of 91 wins.
“It was a pretty beautiful day, to be honest,” said Hamilton, who had lapped all but three cars by the time he pitted for soft tires with three laps to go and a lead of more than 26 seconds.
The Briton also equaled Schumacher’s record of winning a grand prix eight times, something the Ferrari great achieved in France between 1994 and 2006.
“Round one had multiple different punches that I wasn’t perhaps ready for, but I refocused and the last two have been fantastic,” Hamilton said of the season so far.
“This weekend, we’ve just been on point throughout, so we need to try and keep this up,” said the Briton, the only black driver who again led other drivers in taking a knee before the start in support of anti-racism campaigns.
Hamilton, winner of the Styrian Grand Prix in Austria the previous weekend, now has three wins in a row in Hungary, with the next two races on home soil at Silverstone in England.
New Zealand Rugby (NZR) yesterday revealed plans to cull South African teams and Argentina’s Jaguares from Super Rugby next year, in what would be a ruthless shake-up for the competition. NZR’s planned revamp of the flagship southern hemisphere club tournament would contain New Zealand’s five existing teams, two to four from Australia and one newcomer from the Pacific, giving the sprawling competition a strong trans-Tasman focus. South Africa, which cofounded Super Rugby in 1996 with Australia and New Zealand, would see its five teams dumped, along with the Buenos Aires-based Jaguares. NZR chief executive Mark Robinson blamed the COVID-19 pandemic for the “extremely
Judo’s founder Jigoro Kano was decades ahead of his time by empowering women to take up the sport that prizes technique over brute force. However, Japan’s female judoka have long grappled for equality, enduring discrimination and a headline-grabbing abuse scandal even while they were winning recognition with their brilliance on the mat. Kano told his early disciples that the more subtle form of the martial art as practiced by women at the time “would be the real legacy” of judo — more so than power-based judo by men. Indeed, a key principle of judo is ju yoku go wo seisu (roughly translated as
The CTBC Brothers on Tuesday in a makeup game that had spanned two months limited the Uni-President Lions to one run to clinch the CPBL half-season title in a 6-1 victory. To mark the occasion, team sponsor CTBC Bank yesterday announced limited-time offers, while other sponsors are offering discounts on dining and shopping. In the bottom of the ninth inning, when Brothers southpaw Jose De Paula struck out the Lions’ final batter, Kao Kuo-ching, streamers in the team’s trademark yellow filled the air over the 5,500 capacity crowd in Tainan Municipal Stadium. De Paula had started on the mound in the same stadium
The COVID-19 pandemic has turned sport on its head and nowhere more so than in tennis, where the often-controversial Nick Kyrgios has been anointed as “St Nick” for his moral leadership during the crisis. Best known for his flamboyant persona and spectacular on-court tantrums, Kyrgios has long been a provocative and polarizing figure as he racked up a string of fines and bans. However, the combustible Australian has shown a different side over the past few weeks as he took Novak Djokovic and other top players to task for their “stupidity” and risky behavior. It followed the world No. 1’s decision to press