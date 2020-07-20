SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies





PREMIER LEAGUE

Burnley defeat Norwich City

Burnley kept their bid for Europa League qualification alive as striker Chris Wood inspired a 2-0 win over nine-man Norwich City on Saturday. Wood struck in first-half stoppage-time at Carrow Road after Emiliano Buendia and Josip Drmic of relegated Norwich had been sent off. Ben Godfrey’s late own-goal extended Burnley’s unbeaten Premier League run to seven games as they climbed to ninth. They are one point behind seventh-placed Tottenham Hotspur in the race for a spot in next season’s Europa League. The odds are still against Sean Dyche’s side, as they have just one game left, while Tottenham, Sheffield United and Wolverhampton Wanderers all have two games to ensure that they finish above the Clarets. “I don’t think I’ve played against a team with two sendings off. It was a bizarre game! We’ll take the clean sheet and the win,” Dyche said. “To have 15 clean-sheets and the wins on the table is very pleasing, so I’m delighted for the players.” Daniel Farke’s bottom-of-the-table team have lost their past 10 games in all competitions and this was an embarrassment. “We walked into the trap and got two red cards. Naive, inexperienced, stupid, all the words are right. It’s not acceptable,” Farke said. Norwich were reduced to 10 men in the 35th minute as midfielder Buendia clashed with Ashley Westwood. Buendia elbowed the Burnley midfielder in the back of the head after a collision between the pair. In first-half stoppage-time, Drmic was sent off after lunging into a reckless studs-up foul on Erik Pieters.

SERIE A

Atalanta’s hunt hampered

Atalanta BC’s push for second spot was hampered by a 1-1 draw against Hellas Verona in Serie A on Saturday. Duvan Zapata took advantage of a mistake to give Atalanta the lead in the 50th minute, but Matteo Pessina — who is on loan from Atalanta — leveled nine minutes later. The result left Atalanta level on 71 points with second-place Inter, who were to play AS Roma after press time last night. League leaders Juventus have a six-point advantage and host fourth-place SS Lazio today. Elsehwhere, AC Milan humiliated Bologna 5-1 to strengthen their chances of qualifying for the Europa League and US Sassuolo drew 1-1 with 10-man Cagliari.

LIGUE 1

Lille players test positive

Lille OSC midfielders Renato Sanches, Jonathan Ikone and Jonathan Bamba have tested positive for COVID-19, coach Christophe Galtier said on Saturday, calling for more firmness in enforcing social distancing. All three tested positive on Monday last week, Galtier said after a 2-1 friendly win against Belgian club Royal Excel Mouscron. Sanches had returned to Portugal during a week off and there shown symptoms and tested positive, Galtier said. “Renato is still in Portugal and he cannot travel yet because he has to pass two negative tests,” he said. Ikone and Bamba had been confined to their homes, but “should come back to training on Monday [today],” he said. Galtier urged people to follow the rules on social distancing. “I’ve had eight days off and I’ve seen how we behave,” he said. “Let’s continue like this and we’ll all be reconfined and it’ll be a mess. It’s up to the state to be firm. If we continue like this, we won’t be able to avoid a second wave.”