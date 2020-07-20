PREMIER LEAGUE
Burnley defeat Norwich City
Burnley kept their bid for Europa League qualification alive as striker Chris Wood inspired a 2-0 win over nine-man Norwich City on Saturday. Wood struck in first-half stoppage-time at Carrow Road after Emiliano Buendia and Josip Drmic of relegated Norwich had been sent off. Ben Godfrey’s late own-goal extended Burnley’s unbeaten Premier League run to seven games as they climbed to ninth. They are one point behind seventh-placed Tottenham Hotspur in the race for a spot in next season’s Europa League. The odds are still against Sean Dyche’s side, as they have just one game left, while Tottenham, Sheffield United and Wolverhampton Wanderers all have two games to ensure that they finish above the Clarets. “I don’t think I’ve played against a team with two sendings off. It was a bizarre game! We’ll take the clean sheet and the win,” Dyche said. “To have 15 clean-sheets and the wins on the table is very pleasing, so I’m delighted for the players.” Daniel Farke’s bottom-of-the-table team have lost their past 10 games in all competitions and this was an embarrassment. “We walked into the trap and got two red cards. Naive, inexperienced, stupid, all the words are right. It’s not acceptable,” Farke said. Norwich were reduced to 10 men in the 35th minute as midfielder Buendia clashed with Ashley Westwood. Buendia elbowed the Burnley midfielder in the back of the head after a collision between the pair. In first-half stoppage-time, Drmic was sent off after lunging into a reckless studs-up foul on Erik Pieters.
SERIE A
Atalanta’s hunt hampered
Atalanta BC’s push for second spot was hampered by a 1-1 draw against Hellas Verona in Serie A on Saturday. Duvan Zapata took advantage of a mistake to give Atalanta the lead in the 50th minute, but Matteo Pessina — who is on loan from Atalanta — leveled nine minutes later. The result left Atalanta level on 71 points with second-place Inter, who were to play AS Roma after press time last night. League leaders Juventus have a six-point advantage and host fourth-place SS Lazio today. Elsehwhere, AC Milan humiliated Bologna 5-1 to strengthen their chances of qualifying for the Europa League and US Sassuolo drew 1-1 with 10-man Cagliari.
LIGUE 1
Lille players test positive
Lille OSC midfielders Renato Sanches, Jonathan Ikone and Jonathan Bamba have tested positive for COVID-19, coach Christophe Galtier said on Saturday, calling for more firmness in enforcing social distancing. All three tested positive on Monday last week, Galtier said after a 2-1 friendly win against Belgian club Royal Excel Mouscron. Sanches had returned to Portugal during a week off and there shown symptoms and tested positive, Galtier said. “Renato is still in Portugal and he cannot travel yet because he has to pass two negative tests,” he said. Ikone and Bamba had been confined to their homes, but “should come back to training on Monday [today],” he said. Galtier urged people to follow the rules on social distancing. “I’ve had eight days off and I’ve seen how we behave,” he said. “Let’s continue like this and we’ll all be reconfined and it’ll be a mess. It’s up to the state to be firm. If we continue like this, we won’t be able to avoid a second wave.”
New Zealand Rugby (NZR) yesterday revealed plans to cull South African teams and Argentina’s Jaguares from Super Rugby next year, in what would be a ruthless shake-up for the competition. NZR’s planned revamp of the flagship southern hemisphere club tournament would contain New Zealand’s five existing teams, two to four from Australia and one newcomer from the Pacific, giving the sprawling competition a strong trans-Tasman focus. South Africa, which cofounded Super Rugby in 1996 with Australia and New Zealand, would see its five teams dumped, along with the Buenos Aires-based Jaguares. NZR chief executive Mark Robinson blamed the COVID-19 pandemic for the “extremely
Judo’s founder Jigoro Kano was decades ahead of his time by empowering women to take up the sport that prizes technique over brute force. However, Japan’s female judoka have long grappled for equality, enduring discrimination and a headline-grabbing abuse scandal even while they were winning recognition with their brilliance on the mat. Kano told his early disciples that the more subtle form of the martial art as practiced by women at the time “would be the real legacy” of judo — more so than power-based judo by men. Indeed, a key principle of judo is ju yoku go wo seisu (roughly translated as
The CTBC Brothers on Tuesday in a makeup game that had spanned two months limited the Uni-President Lions to one run to clinch the CPBL half-season title in a 6-1 victory. To mark the occasion, team sponsor CTBC Bank yesterday announced limited-time offers, while other sponsors are offering discounts on dining and shopping. In the bottom of the ninth inning, when Brothers southpaw Jose De Paula struck out the Lions’ final batter, Kao Kuo-ching, streamers in the team’s trademark yellow filled the air over the 5,500 capacity crowd in Tainan Municipal Stadium. De Paula had started on the mound in the same stadium
The COVID-19 pandemic has turned sport on its head and nowhere more so than in tennis, where the often-controversial Nick Kyrgios has been anointed as “St Nick” for his moral leadership during the crisis. Best known for his flamboyant persona and spectacular on-court tantrums, Kyrgios has long been a provocative and polarizing figure as he racked up a string of fines and bans. However, the combustible Australian has shown a different side over the past few weeks as he took Novak Djokovic and other top players to task for their “stupidity” and risky behavior. It followed the world No. 1’s decision to press