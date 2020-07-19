MLB’s testing sweep brings some success

AP, PHOENIX, Arizona





Major League Baseball’s COVID-19 testing sweep appears to be having some success even as large swaths of the US continue to struggle with containing the coronavirus.

MLB and the players’ union on Friday released statistics showing that six of 10,548 samples were new positives in the week ending on Thursday, a rate of 0.05 percent. In addition to five players, one staff member tested positive.

That is good news for a sport trying to begin its abbreviated 60-game schedule next week, but players and coaches are also aware that the optics of baseball’s relative testing success might not be ideal considering that, for the average person, the demand for tests has sometimes been higher than the supply.

The Toronto Blue Jays’ Lourdes Gurriel Jr, left, watches teammate Teoscar Hernandez spray disinfectant in the dugout during an intrasquad game in Toronto on Friday. Photo: AP

“If they’ve deemed that players being tested is necessary to provide jobs, opportunity, entertainment, TV, all that’s going on — if they think that’s really valuable — then they’ve weighed that it’s important for us to be tested this often for the season to happen,” Marlins pitcher Adam Conley said. “But it makes me sad if someone is desiring or needing to be tested, and doesn’t have the means to get that. It’s heartbreaking.”

MLB is trying to ensure that its nearly 10,000 weekly tests do not strain public resources by using private facilities. The avalanche of tests has allowed the sport to keep on top of potential outbreaks.

On Friday, Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Gregory Polanco and free agent outfielder Yaisel Puig both tested positive for COVID-19, while New York Yankees infielder D.J. LeMahieu and Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman both returned to the field after missing time with the virus.

MLB’s approach to its return has been different than the NBA and NHL, which both opted for a bubble-like atmosphere in hub cities. The NBA has 22 teams in Orlando, Florida, while the NHL’s teams are to play in Toronto and Edmonton.

Baseball’s 30 teams are all planning to play in their home markets, meaning that there is to be much more travel for all involved. Teams have spent the past few weeks in one place, but are soon to start traveling for exhibition games.

The Arizona Diamondbacks leave on Sunday for two exhibition games in Los Angeles against the Dodgers.

“This first trip to LA is going to be new for everyone,” Diamondbacks closer Archie Bradley said. “I think the first two days of travel are going to be a very big orientation of what the season’s going to look like and how we’re going to handle not going out to eat, not going to the mall, not going out to restaurants after games.”