Beijing Olympic organizers pressing on, despite warning

AFP, BEIJING





Beijing 2022 organizers yesterday said that they were “pressing ahead” with preparations for the Winter Olympics after Olympic Broadcasting Services chairman Dick Pound warned that the COVID-19 pandemic could force the Games to be postponed.

Pound, a former International Olympic Committee (IOC) vice-president, told reporters that all options would have to be considered if the Beijing Games cannot be held in 2022.

Beijing is to host the Winter Olympics just six months after the Tokyo 2020 Summer Games, which have been put back to July and August next year because of the coronavirus.

However, Japanese and IOC officials have said that the Tokyo Olympics might have to be canceled altogether.

“To get to that point, where you decide you can’t do it [Beijing] in 2022, you explore whatever options you can do,” Pound said in an interview. “If we’re in Tokyo, things all may be ready for Beijing. On the other hand, they may not be.”

Beijing 2022 said in a statement that the IOC is moving ahead with both Games as planned.

“As far as we know, the position of the IOC is very clear and remains unchanged,” Beijing organizers said.