Villa manager remains confident of avoiding drop

Reuters





Aston Villa manager Dean Smith said there is plenty of fight left in his players as they battle for Premier League survival and backed his team to win their remaining two matches.

Villa appeared on course for a crucial victory against Everton on Thursday, but were dealt a massive blow in their quest to remain in the top division when Theo Walcott headed in an 87th-minute equalizer to earn the hosts a 1-1 draw.

The result left Villa in 19th place, level on 31 points with AFC Bournemouth, but behind them on goal difference, with games against Arsenal and West Ham United still to come.

Aston Villa striker Anwar el Ghazi misses a scoring opportunity during their Premier League match against Everton at Goodison Park in Liverpool, England, on Thursday. Photo: AFP

“I know we’re not out of it. I can see the fight in the players. Since lockdown I’ve been consistent in what I have been saying about the performances,” Smith told reporters. “Our defensive organization has been good and we’ve merited more wins than we have got ... we could have had at least three or four wins. Unfortunately we’ve been a bit lacking in the final third.”

Villa have won only eight games, despite spending close to ￡150 million (US$188.54 million) to overhaul their squad during the close season, but Smith believes they can finish strongly.

“The players are a resilient bunch... We had a lot of change in the summer. We’ve got better,” he said. “There are a lot of players who are playing well and that gives you hope to go and win the last two games.”

Everton defender Lucas Digne, left, holds the shirt of Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn during their match in Liverpool, England, on Thursday. Photo: AFP

In other games on Thursday, Manchester United beat Crystal Palace 2-0, Leicester City defeated Sheffeild United 2-0 and Brighton & Hove Albion drew 1-1 against Southampton.

Additional reporting by AFP