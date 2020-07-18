Aston Villa manager Dean Smith said there is plenty of fight left in his players as they battle for Premier League survival and backed his team to win their remaining two matches.
Villa appeared on course for a crucial victory against Everton on Thursday, but were dealt a massive blow in their quest to remain in the top division when Theo Walcott headed in an 87th-minute equalizer to earn the hosts a 1-1 draw.
The result left Villa in 19th place, level on 31 points with AFC Bournemouth, but behind them on goal difference, with games against Arsenal and West Ham United still to come.
Photo: AFP
“I know we’re not out of it. I can see the fight in the players. Since lockdown I’ve been consistent in what I have been saying about the performances,” Smith told reporters. “Our defensive organization has been good and we’ve merited more wins than we have got ... we could have had at least three or four wins. Unfortunately we’ve been a bit lacking in the final third.”
Villa have won only eight games, despite spending close to ￡150 million (US$188.54 million) to overhaul their squad during the close season, but Smith believes they can finish strongly.
“The players are a resilient bunch... We had a lot of change in the summer. We’ve got better,” he said. “There are a lot of players who are playing well and that gives you hope to go and win the last two games.”
Photo: AFP
In other games on Thursday, Manchester United beat Crystal Palace 2-0, Leicester City defeated Sheffeild United 2-0 and Brighton & Hove Albion drew 1-1 against Southampton.
Additional reporting by AFP
Photo: AP
Kamaru Usman put on a Fight Island masterclass yesterday to retain his UFC welterweight world title by grinding down a brave Jorge Masvidal in Abu Dhabi. “I’m at the top of the mountain and everyone’s looking at me,” said the 33-year-old Usman after scoring a unanimous points decision 50-45, 50-45 and 49-46 on the three judges’ cards. The Nigerian-American Usman (17-1) looked the fresher fighter, with Masvidal (35-14) having taken the UFC251 headline bout at just six days’ notice when Brazil’s Gilbert Burns (19-3) tested positive for COVID-19 and was unable to travel. The Las Vegas-based UFC pulled off a power-packed schedule with
MONKEYS ALSO WIN: The Rakuten Monkeys kept the Brothers from the first-half title as they dominated the Uni-President Lions, scoring four in the fourth The CTBC Brothers still need another win to clinch the first-half CPBL title, despite thrashing the hapless Fubon Guardians 17-0 yesterday, after the Rakuten Monkeys beat the Uni-President Lions 9-2. Fans of CTBC Brothers were hoping to celebrate the first-half title, with a crowd of more than 10,000 packed into the Taichung Intercontinental Stadium for their home game against the Guardians. The figure was an attendance record for this year, when baseball and most other major sports events worldwide have been played in empty venues due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Entering the game, CTBC had pushed their magic number down to 2, meaning
Judo’s founder Jigoro Kano was decades ahead of his time by empowering women to take up the sport that prizes technique over brute force. However, Japan’s female judoka have long grappled for equality, enduring discrimination and a headline-grabbing abuse scandal even while they were winning recognition with their brilliance on the mat. Kano told his early disciples that the more subtle form of the martial art as practiced by women at the time “would be the real legacy” of judo — more so than power-based judo by men. Indeed, a key principle of judo is ju yoku go wo seisu (roughly translated as
TOP TWO: Auckland lost their first match after a run of seven wins across competitions, while Canterbury kept their unbeaten record in Super Rugby Aotearoa intact The Canterbury Crusaders saw off an intense challenge from the Auckland Blues in a furious final quarter to complete a 26-15 victory in their Super Rugby Aotearoa clash in Christchurch yesterday. The home side have now won all four of their Super Rugby Aotearoa matches and ended the Blues’ seven-game winning streak across the wider Super Rugby tournament before the COVID-19 lockdown and the local competition. The Crusaders seemed to be sparked into a furious response when center Braydon Ennor charged down an attempted conversion by Otere Black of a Rieko Ioane try. Ioane crossed in the 55th-minute when his side took a