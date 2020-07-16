The CTBC Brothers on Tuesday in a makeup game that had spanned two months limited the Uni-President Lions to one run to clinch the CPBL half-season title in a 6-1 victory.
To mark the occasion, team sponsor CTBC Bank yesterday announced limited-time offers, while other sponsors are offering discounts on dining and shopping.
In the bottom of the ninth inning, when Brothers southpaw Jose De Paula struck out the Lions’ final batter, Kao Kuo-ching, streamers in the team’s trademark yellow filled the air over the 5,500 capacity crowd in Tainan Municipal Stadium.
Photo: Huang Chih-yuan, Taipei Times
De Paula had started on the mound in the same stadium on May 26, when play was suspended due to rain, with the Brothers leading 1-0 at the end of the second inning.
The league had rescheduled the game for Tuesday, when play resumed at the top of the third inning with the teams’ same starting pitchers, the Brothers’ De Paula and the Lions’ Chiang Cheng-an.
The Brothers led 4-0 at the end of the third frame, having brought in four runs off of four hits and two walks. A key hit came from shortstop Chiang Kun-yu, who drove two men home on a bouncer up the middle.
It was all the run support De Paula needed to coast to a 6-1 triumph.
Improving his record to 8-5 with a 4.03 ERA, the Dominican lefty registered the title win striking out 14 and scattering five hits. He gave up one run in the fifth inning.
Earlier in the season, De Paula’s performance as starting pitcher was inconsistent and he had five straight losses, but the Brothers coaches kept faith with him, trusting him to make needed changes.
By the middle of May, De Paula had turned things around and had eight consecutive wins.
“I have to thank our club’s coaching staff for helping me adjust my delivery and pitching strategy against hitters so that I was prepared to win in my starts over the past few months,” De Paula said after the game. “Of course, I had to rely on making good my pitches, plus lots of help from my teammates on defense.”
“It was great to see so many Brothers fans in Tainan attend the game, and I liked the tossing of the streamers to celebrate, as it’s different in other countries,” De Paula added. “It would be better to win it at our home park [in Taichung], but this is baseball — you don’t know when and where things will happen.”
Brothers manager Chiu Chang-jung thanked his coaches, players and the club executives for helping him to achieve a 36-26 record and seize the half-season title.
In Tuesday’s other game, the Rakuten Monkeys thrashed the Fubon Guardians 5-1 in New Taipei City. The Monkeys (32-25) moved into second, followed by the Lions (26-34) in third and the Guardians (22-34) in fourth.
Monkeys third baseman Lin Li’s solo homer in the eighth frame was followed by a three-run blast from shortstop Lin Cheng-fei, cementing their winning margin.
After finishing their remaining makeup games by Sunday, the players are to have four rest days before beginning the second half of the season on Friday next week.
Kamaru Usman put on a Fight Island masterclass yesterday to retain his UFC welterweight world title by grinding down a brave Jorge Masvidal in Abu Dhabi. “I’m at the top of the mountain and everyone’s looking at me,” said the 33-year-old Usman after scoring a unanimous points decision 50-45, 50-45 and 49-46 on the three judges’ cards. The Nigerian-American Usman (17-1) looked the fresher fighter, with Masvidal (35-14) having taken the UFC251 headline bout at just six days’ notice when Brazil’s Gilbert Burns (19-3) tested positive for COVID-19 and was unable to travel. The Las Vegas-based UFC pulled off a power-packed schedule with
MONKEYS ALSO WIN: The Rakuten Monkeys kept the Brothers from the first-half title as they dominated the Uni-President Lions, scoring four in the fourth The CTBC Brothers still need another win to clinch the first-half CPBL title, despite thrashing the hapless Fubon Guardians 17-0 yesterday, after the Rakuten Monkeys beat the Uni-President Lions 9-2. Fans of CTBC Brothers were hoping to celebrate the first-half title, with a crowd of more than 10,000 packed into the Taichung Intercontinental Stadium for their home game against the Guardians. The figure was an attendance record for this year, when baseball and most other major sports events worldwide have been played in empty venues due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Entering the game, CTBC had pushed their magic number down to 2, meaning
Thailand international Pitsamai Sornsai, a new arrival for Inter Taoyuan, is to lead her team against Taipei Bravo tomorrow in the 10th round of the Taiwan Mulan Football League. Sornsai, who is nicknamed Pui, has attracted interest from media and fans as the first foreigner signed to play in Taiwan’s women’s league. Inter are among six teams battling for the title this year. The addition of Sornsai is a boost for the international profile of women’s soccer in Taiwan and elevates the competition. The 31-year-old brings a wealth of experience, including from the Asian Football Confederation’s Women’s Championship, the Southeast Asian Games and
Preparing to complete a ninth Serie A campaign without winning the scudetto, AC Milan decided that returning to the pinnacle of club soccer required a new approach. Roc Nation, the entertainment agency of US rapper Jay-Z is at the center of it, linking up with Milan to scour the world for sponsors, and use concerts and other high-profile events to attract new fans. And who better to ask about how to end a title drought than the team who just won their league for the first time in 30 years? “We have been talking to Liverpool, because they’ve been through the same path