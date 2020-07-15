England coach backs Buttler, but Denly in firing line

AFP, LONDON





England are set keep faith with Jos Buttler, despite defeat to the West Indies in the first Test of a three-match series, but time could be up for Joe Denly.

England captain Joe Root is set to return for the second Test starting tomorrow at Old Trafford in Manchester after missing the four-wicket defeat in Southampton to attend the birth of his second child.

The England selectors have big decisions to make after again losing a game with the bat rather than the ball.

England’s Jos Buttler, front, is bowled for 9 by Alzarri Joseph of the West Indies, unseen, on the fourth day of the first Test at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, England, on Saturday. Photo: AFP

An under-par 204 in the first innings and the loss of five wickets for 30 runs on the fourth evening set the platform for the tourists to take first blood.

Denly and Buttler were involved in both passages of play and find themselves increasingly under pressure for their places — the former being squeezed by Root’s return and Zak Crawley’s fine 76 on Saturday, the latter from Surrey wicketkeeper Ben Foakes.

However, England head coach Chris Silverwood only offered reassurance to one of the duo.

Buttler has a Test average of just 23.22 since the start of last year and only one century in 75 innings.

“I’m not gonna go down that road yet of putting Jos under pressure, because I don’t think it’s going to help him,” Silverwood said. “First and foremost we want to give Jos the best opportunity to succeed, but I’m sure he is asking the same questions. He looked brilliant coming into this game, in practice and everything, and he looked very good in the first innings. He just needs to go and make those big scores now doesn’t he? He knows that as well.”

However, there looks certain to be change higher up the order, with Denly’s knocks of 18 and 29 doing little to show that he can haul his performances up to the required standard for a long-term Test No. 3.

At just 22, Crawley is 12 years Denley’s junior and by producing England’s top score of the match in tense circumstances in the second innings he appeared to make an irresistible grab for the shirt.

“We’re all desperate to see Joe [Denly] do really well,” Silverwood said. “We can see he’s trying hard, he’s training hard and he’s a great bloke, hence why we all want to see him do well, but obviously he’s under pressure a little bit, yes. Zak is improving constantly. I think he certainly showed maturity and the innings he played was very good. We have some young players in that side that seem to have good heads on their shoulders and he’s one of them. That’s what we are looking for.”