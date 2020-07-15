Two quick second-half goals on Monday lifted Inter to a confidence-boosting 3-1 comeback win over Torino in Serie A.
Inter moved into second place, although their title hopes are slim. League leaders Juventus have an eight-point advantage with six matches remaining.
“Victories are important to raise morale and create a sense of certainty, especially for the players,” Inter coach Antonio Conte said. “The work that we’re doing at the minute is important and it’s inevitable that every win acts as a reward for our efforts.”
Photo: EPA-EFE
“When we don’t get the win, it’s really frustrating, especially because recently we’ve faced punishments that’s out of proportion with the mistakes that we make, but we’re on the right path,” he said.
Torino remained five points above the relegation zone. They have a crucial match against direct rivals Genoa tomorrow.
“We conceded two goals which I think were entirely avoidable and that made us lose a match that could have turned out differently,” Torino coach Moreno Longo said. “The team has to fight on every field and in every match to win the points we need for survival, nothing changes after this match.”
Ashley Young and Diego Godin scored shortly after halftime after a howler from Nerazzurri goalkeeper Samir Handanovic gifted Andrea Belotti the opener.
Lautaro Martinez sealed the victory.
Inter needed a win after two disappointing results, but it was Torino who took the lead in the 17th minute when Handanovic uncharacteristically spilled a corner, allowing Belotti the simplest of tap-ins.
“Unfortunately, at the moment we’re paying dearly for every little mistake,” Conte said. “It’s a shame that today it was our captain, Handanovic, who rarely makes an error, but this is typical of how things have been going.”
Inter turned it around after halftime when Martinez knocked down a ball for Young to fire in from close range and three minutes later Godin headed in off the bar.
Inter extended their advantage in the 61st minute when Martinez’s shot took a deflection to loop over Torino goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu.
Belotti hit the bar moments later.
Kamaru Usman put on a Fight Island masterclass yesterday to retain his UFC welterweight world title by grinding down a brave Jorge Masvidal in Abu Dhabi. “I’m at the top of the mountain and everyone’s looking at me,” said the 33-year-old Usman after scoring a unanimous points decision 50-45, 50-45 and 49-46 on the three judges’ cards. The Nigerian-American Usman (17-1) looked the fresher fighter, with Masvidal (35-14) having taken the UFC251 headline bout at just six days’ notice when Brazil’s Gilbert Burns (19-3) tested positive for COVID-19 and was unable to travel. The Las Vegas-based UFC pulled off a power-packed schedule with
MONKEYS ALSO WIN: The Rakuten Monkeys kept the Brothers from the first-half title as they dominated the Uni-President Lions, scoring four in the fourth The CTBC Brothers still need another win to clinch the first-half CPBL title, despite thrashing the hapless Fubon Guardians 17-0 yesterday, after the Rakuten Monkeys beat the Uni-President Lions 9-2. Fans of CTBC Brothers were hoping to celebrate the first-half title, with a crowd of more than 10,000 packed into the Taichung Intercontinental Stadium for their home game against the Guardians. The figure was an attendance record for this year, when baseball and most other major sports events worldwide have been played in empty venues due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Entering the game, CTBC had pushed their magic number down to 2, meaning
Thailand international Pitsamai Sornsai, a new arrival for Inter Taoyuan, is to lead her team against Taipei Bravo tomorrow in the 10th round of the Taiwan Mulan Football League. Sornsai, who is nicknamed Pui, has attracted interest from media and fans as the first foreigner signed to play in Taiwan’s women’s league. Inter are among six teams battling for the title this year. The addition of Sornsai is a boost for the international profile of women’s soccer in Taiwan and elevates the competition. The 31-year-old brings a wealth of experience, including from the Asian Football Confederation’s Women’s Championship, the Southeast Asian Games and
Preparing to complete a ninth Serie A campaign without winning the scudetto, AC Milan decided that returning to the pinnacle of club soccer required a new approach. Roc Nation, the entertainment agency of US rapper Jay-Z is at the center of it, linking up with Milan to scour the world for sponsors, and use concerts and other high-profile events to attract new fans. And who better to ask about how to end a title drought than the team who just won their league for the first time in 30 years? “We have been talking to Liverpool, because they’ve been through the same path