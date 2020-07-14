Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton, the sport’s only black driver, on Sunday raised a clenched fist on the podium after taking his first victory of the season at Austria’s Red Bull Ring.
The Briton, a six-time world champion who is now six wins short of equaling Ferrari great Michael Schumacher’s all-time record of 91, has been outspoken in support of anti-racism campaigns and for equal opportunities.
The Mercedes driver had earlier taken a knee on the starting grid with some of the other drivers while wearing a T-shirt with “Black Lives Matter” on the front.
The race was run without spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hamilton, 35, also had “Black Lives Matter” on his race helmet.
“We stand together and fight,” he said after posting on Instagram a picture of himself making the gesture on the Spielberg podium after collecting the 85th winner’s trophy of his career.
“The team today took the knee which was just amazing to see that together we can learn, be open minded and conscious of what’s going on in the world,” he said.
Hamilton had also clenched a fist while standing on his car, this season painted black rather than the usual silver.
The clenched fist gesture echoed that of sprinters Tommie Smith and John Carlos on the podium at the 1968 Mexico City Olympics. Both men were kicked off the US team and sent home after their famous black-gloved protest.
Hamilton, who also took a knee the previous weekend before the season-opening race at the same circuit, last month launched a commission to push diversity in motorsport and said that he expected his campaigning to be “a lifelong thing.”
Formula One chairman Chase Carey donated US$1 million toward a diversity foundation, as did the governing FIA.
Kamaru Usman put on a Fight Island masterclass yesterday to retain his UFC welterweight world title by grinding down a brave Jorge Masvidal in Abu Dhabi. “I’m at the top of the mountain and everyone’s looking at me,” said the 33-year-old Usman after scoring a unanimous points decision 50-45, 50-45 and 49-46 on the three judges’ cards. The Nigerian-American Usman (17-1) looked the fresher fighter, with Masvidal (35-14) having taken the UFC251 headline bout at just six days’ notice when Brazil’s Gilbert Burns (19-3) tested positive for COVID-19 and was unable to travel. The Las Vegas-based UFC pulled off a power-packed schedule with
Thailand international Pitsamai Sornsai, a new arrival for Inter Taoyuan, is to lead her team against Taipei Bravo tomorrow in the 10th round of the Taiwan Mulan Football League. Sornsai, who is nicknamed Pui, has attracted interest from media and fans as the first foreigner signed to play in Taiwan’s women’s league. Inter are among six teams battling for the title this year. The addition of Sornsai is a boost for the international profile of women’s soccer in Taiwan and elevates the competition. The 31-year-old brings a wealth of experience, including from the Asian Football Confederation’s Women’s Championship, the Southeast Asian Games and
MONKEYS ALSO WIN: The Rakuten Monkeys kept the Brothers from the first-half title as they dominated the Uni-President Lions, scoring four in the fourth The CTBC Brothers still need another win to clinch the first-half CPBL title, despite thrashing the hapless Fubon Guardians 17-0 yesterday, after the Rakuten Monkeys beat the Uni-President Lions 9-2. Fans of CTBC Brothers were hoping to celebrate the first-half title, with a crowd of more than 10,000 packed into the Taichung Intercontinental Stadium for their home game against the Guardians. The figure was an attendance record for this year, when baseball and most other major sports events worldwide have been played in empty venues due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Entering the game, CTBC had pushed their magic number down to 2, meaning
Preparing to complete a ninth Serie A campaign without winning the scudetto, AC Milan decided that returning to the pinnacle of club soccer required a new approach. Roc Nation, the entertainment agency of US rapper Jay-Z is at the center of it, linking up with Milan to scour the world for sponsors, and use concerts and other high-profile events to attract new fans. And who better to ask about how to end a title drought than the team who just won their league for the first time in 30 years? “We have been talking to Liverpool, because they’ve been through the same path