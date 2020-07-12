Verstappen shows speed in Styria; Hamilton slow

AP, SPIELBERG, Austria





Red Bull driver Max Verstappen on Friday posted the fastest time and Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton lacked pace in the second practice session for today’s Styrian Grand Prix.

Verstappen was 0.043 seconds quicker than Valtteri Bottas — Hamilton’s teammate at Mercedes — and 0.217 seconds ahead of Racing Point driver Sergio Perez.

“The car already feels better than last week, the balance is a lot nicer and we have made a good step,” said Verstappen, who did not finish last week’s Austrian Grand Prix after starting from second.

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen takes a corner during a practice session for the Styrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Austria, on Friday. Photo: AP

“It is too early to say how we are looking against Mercedes, but we are quite happy. We have tried a few different directions to understand the car a bit more and we are heading the right way,” he said.

Hamilton was sixth-fastest, about 0.7 seconds slower than Verstappen.

“It was quite far off, so there’s a lot of work to do in the background to figure it out,” Hamilton said.