The CTBC Brothers still need another win to clinch the first-half CPBL title, despite thrashing the hapless Fubon Guardians 17-0 yesterday, after the Rakuten Monkeys beat the Uni-President Lions 9-2.
Fans of CTBC Brothers were hoping to celebrate the first-half title, with a crowd of more than 10,000 packed into the Taichung Intercontinental Stadium for their home game against the Guardians.
The figure was an attendance record for this year, when baseball and most other major sports events worldwide have been played in empty venues due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Photo: Liao Yau-tung, Taipei Times
Entering the game, CTBC had pushed their magic number down to 2, meaning they needed to win and for the Rakuten Monkeys to lose to secure the first-half title, which guarantees a berth in post-season play.
The Brothers did their part. Their offense cranked out 19 hits, including three home runs.
In the bottom of the fourth inning, with Brothers ahead 2-0 and the bases loaded, shortstop Chiang Kun-yu went to the plate at the bottom of order.
Photo: Chen Chih-chu, Taipei Times
He drilled a fastball from Fubon starter Chen Shih-peng over the left-field fence for a grand slam, taking the lead to 6-0.
The Brothers added 11 more runs in the following four frames.
Catcher Kao Yu-chieh and outfielder Chen Tzu-hao contributed homers of their own as the CTBC batters made mincemeat of six pitchers used by Fubon.
Photo: Liao Yau-tung, Taipei Times
Brothers starting pitcher Huang En-shih, who was credited with the win, said that the pitching coaches had helped him with adjustments and physical conditioning after his CTBC-record ninth straight win, with the sequence stretching to last season.
“Before the game, the coaches reminded me not to think too much and try to not to get too nervous or stressed,” Huang said. “So I kept my pitching rhythm and took on the hitters one-by-one.”
The coaching staff “should also get the credit for this win,” he said.
Photo: Chen Chih-chu, Taipei Times
In the other contest, the Monkeys took on the visiting Uni-President Lions at the Taoyuan International Stadium needing a win to keep the Brothers from clinching the first-half title.
Rakuten had their starting pitcher Weng Wei-chun to thank for a superb outing. He pitched nine innings for a complete-game victory.
Weng gave up only six hits, yielding two runs with two walks and four strikeouts. His record improved to 6-3 for the season.
In the opening frame, Rakuten pushed two runners home, giving Weng early run support.
They held that margin until the bottom of the fourth, when “Dimple Cannon” Chu Yu-hsien slammed a solo homer, and two hits later, first baseman Liang Chia-rong crushed a shot into the stands over right field for a three-run homer.
Rakuten scored four runs in that inning to go in front 6-0 and they got three additional runs, while the Lions only woke up from their slumber in the final two innings.
A homer from Taiwanese-Argentine slugger Lin An-ko, his league-leading 20th dinger, was a rare highlight for the Lions.
Weng said he was disappointed to let the opposition batters into the game.
“It was a bit disappointing to concede the two runs, both on solo homers, or I would have held them to no score,” Weng said. “I told the coaches that I wanted to stay on the mound to get a rare complete-game victory.”
“Also because I got into a good groove and my arm was still going strong,” he said. “It was great to get to the ninth.”
Rakuten host the Brothers today in Taoyuan.
If Rakuten prevail, they will prolong the first-half challenge into next week, with five more days of make-up games.
If the Brothers win, they will clinch the first-half title. The Lions and the Guardians are out of contention.
Indian police are investigating an alleged betting scandal in which a sham cricket tournament was held in an Indian village and passed off as a Twenty20 contest played in Sri Lanka. Players portrayed as Sri Lankan cricketers played two matches on Monday last week that were broadcast with live commentary on YouTube, media reports said, along with ball-by-ball coverage on top Indian sports Web sites. The organizers hung Sri Lankan advertisements at the ground for added authenticity and put up tents to block the view from outside the remote rural venue, set in farmland next to a busy highway. Police said that they
Taipower on Sunday charged to their third straight win and took over first place in the Taiwan Football Premier League as previous leaders Taichung Futuro suffered their first defeat of the season, while Hang Yuan rallied from two goals down to complete a thrilling 3-2 victory over National Taiwan University of Sport (NTUS). Heading into the 10th round of matches, unbeaten Taichung Futuro led the league with 21 points, but they fell to their first defeat of the season, a 1-0 loss to Tatung at the National Stadium in Kaohsiung. In a match in which both defenses were on top and there
Thailand international Pitsamai Sornsai, a new arrival for Inter Taoyuan, is to lead her team against Taipei Bravo tomorrow in the 10th round of the Taiwan Mulan Football League. Sornsai, who is nicknamed Pui, has attracted interest from media and fans as the first foreigner signed to play in Taiwan’s women’s league. Inter are among six teams battling for the title this year. The addition of Sornsai is a boost for the international profile of women’s soccer in Taiwan and elevates the competition. The 31-year-old brings a wealth of experience, including from the Asian Football Confederation’s Women’s Championship, the Southeast Asian Games and
HOTSHOT: Luis Suarez scored his 194th goal for Barca, tying him with Ladislao Kubala as the club’s third-highest scorer, behind Cesar Rodriguez and Lionel Messi With another decisive penalty from Sergio Ramos, Real Madrid on Sunday extended their perfect run after the COVID-19 suspension and moved closer to their first Spanish title in three years. Ramos scored his fifth goal since the season resumed as Madrid defeated Athletic Bilbao 1-0 to maintain a four-point lead over Barcelona, who beat fifth-placed Villarreal 4-1. Luis Suarez and Antoine Griezmann were among the scorers for Barcelona after assists from Lionel Messi. Ramos converted a 73rd-minute penalty to give Madrid their seventh straight victory and they remain the only team with a perfect record since La Liga resumed. “These three points are very