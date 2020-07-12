Brothers trounce Fubon Guardians

MONKEYS ALSO WIN: The Rakuten Monkeys kept the Brothers from the first-half title as they dominated the Uni-President Lions, scoring four in the fourth

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter





The CTBC Brothers still need another win to clinch the first-half CPBL title, despite thrashing the hapless Fubon Guardians 17-0 yesterday, after the Rakuten Monkeys beat the Uni-President Lions 9-2.

Fans of CTBC Brothers were hoping to celebrate the first-half title, with a crowd of more than 10,000 packed into the Taichung Intercontinental Stadium for their home game against the Guardians.

The figure was an attendance record for this year, when baseball and most other major sports events worldwide have been played in empty venues due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The CTBC Brothers’ Chiang Kun-yu swings during an at-bat against the Fubon Guardians at the Taichung Intercontinental Baseball Stadium yesterday. Photo: Liao Yau-tung, Taipei Times

Entering the game, CTBC had pushed their magic number down to 2, meaning they needed to win and for the Rakuten Monkeys to lose to secure the first-half title, which guarantees a berth in post-season play.

The Brothers did their part. Their offense cranked out 19 hits, including three home runs.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, with Brothers ahead 2-0 and the bases loaded, shortstop Chiang Kun-yu went to the plate at the bottom of order.

The Uni-President Lions’ Chen Chieh-hsien bats against the Rakuten Monkeys at the Taoyuan International Baseball Stadium yesterday. Photo: Chen Chih-chu, Taipei Times

He drilled a fastball from Fubon starter Chen Shih-peng over the left-field fence for a grand slam, taking the lead to 6-0.

The Brothers added 11 more runs in the following four frames.

Catcher Kao Yu-chieh and outfielder Chen Tzu-hao contributed homers of their own as the CTBC batters made mincemeat of six pitchers used by Fubon.

CTBC Brothers pitcher Huang En-shih winds up during their game against the Fubon Guardians in Taichung yesterday. Photo: Liao Yau-tung, Taipei Times

Brothers starting pitcher Huang En-shih, who was credited with the win, said that the pitching coaches had helped him with adjustments and physical conditioning after his CTBC-record ninth straight win, with the sequence stretching to last season.

“Before the game, the coaches reminded me not to think too much and try to not to get too nervous or stressed,” Huang said. “So I kept my pitching rhythm and took on the hitters one-by-one.”

The coaching staff “should also get the credit for this win,” he said.

The Rakuten Monkeys’ Weng Wei-chun prepares to pitch during their game against the Uni-President Lions at the Taoyuan International Baseball Stadium yesterday. Photo: Chen Chih-chu, Taipei Times

In the other contest, the Monkeys took on the visiting Uni-President Lions at the Taoyuan International Stadium needing a win to keep the Brothers from clinching the first-half title.

Rakuten had their starting pitcher Weng Wei-chun to thank for a superb outing. He pitched nine innings for a complete-game victory.

Weng gave up only six hits, yielding two runs with two walks and four strikeouts. His record improved to 6-3 for the season.

In the opening frame, Rakuten pushed two runners home, giving Weng early run support.

They held that margin until the bottom of the fourth, when “Dimple Cannon” Chu Yu-hsien slammed a solo homer, and two hits later, first baseman Liang Chia-rong crushed a shot into the stands over right field for a three-run homer.

Rakuten scored four runs in that inning to go in front 6-0 and they got three additional runs, while the Lions only woke up from their slumber in the final two innings.

A homer from Taiwanese-Argentine slugger Lin An-ko, his league-leading 20th dinger, was a rare highlight for the Lions.

Weng said he was disappointed to let the opposition batters into the game.

“It was a bit disappointing to concede the two runs, both on solo homers, or I would have held them to no score,” Weng said. “I told the coaches that I wanted to stay on the mound to get a rare complete-game victory.”

“Also because I got into a good groove and my arm was still going strong,” he said. “It was great to get to the ninth.”

Rakuten host the Brothers today in Taoyuan.

If Rakuten prevail, they will prolong the first-half challenge into next week, with five more days of make-up games.

If the Brothers win, they will clinch the first-half title. The Lions and the Guardians are out of contention.