Lallana unlikely to be risked before next move: Klopp

Reuters





Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana is unlikely to play for the club again, despite signing a short-term extension until the end of the season, as another injury would risk his next career move, Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp has said.

Lallana, who has struggled with injuries over the past two seasons, has not played since the Premier League started back up after the COVID-19 shutdown.

Lallana was set to leave on a free transfer when his contract expired on June 30, but penned an agreement to see out the remaining matches of the campaign.

“There was a lot of discussions about players with ending contracts, but his was not even a discussion: It was clear we would extend Adam’s contract,” Klopp said.

“He’s had very important games for us, but what he did on the training ground, that was absolutely exceptional,” he said. “The young players when they talk about their most important things in the future, what happened in their first two years, they’ll mention Adam Lallana, 100 percent.”