A relieved Werder Bremen on Monday sealed their Bundesliga survival on away goals after a dramatic 2-2 draw at second-tier Heidenheim 1846 in a nerve-racking relegation-promotion playoff, second leg, with the crucial second goal scored in stoppage-time.
“I’m just happy and glad that we made it after all that,” Bremen coach Florian Kohfeldt said after the playoff finished 2-2 on aggregate.
“We were dead so many times this year, we always came back,” he added after Bremen had only qualified for the playoff on the final day of the season. “It’s an incredible pressure that is off us all. Every criticism was justified, but chapeau to the boys.”
Photo: Reuters
Bremen, who won the last of their four German titles in 2003-2004, preserve their record of the most seasons spent in the Bundesliga by any club, while Heidenheim remain in the second division.
“We had a great chance, we are mega-disappointed,” said Heidenheim coach Frank Schmidt, whose side blew their chance of playing in the top flight after a goalless draw at Bremen in Thursday last week’s first leg. “We may not have lost in either game, but you feel like a loser. It is brutal for us now, we will need a few days to recover.”
After Heidenheim conceded an own-goal inside the opening three minutes, striker Tim Kleindienst equalized in the 85th minute to keep the hosts’ hopes alive.
However, Bremen’s survival was confirmed four minutes into stoppage-time.
Substitute Fin Bartels beat the defense and set up Swedish defender Ludwig Augustinsson to fire home his first goal of the season and his team’s crucial second.
In the dying stages, Bremen defender Theodor Gebre Selassie conceded a penalty when he fouled Heidenheim midfielder Tobias Mohr in the penalty area.
Kleindienst fired home the spot-kick in the eighth minute of stoppage-time, but it was too little, too late.
Bremen made a flying start when Heidenheim centerback Norman Theuerkauf gifted his former club an own-goal after just three minutes.
With 10 minutes gone, a long-range shot by Bremen forward Milot Rashica had to be tipped over the crossbar by Heidenheim goalkeeper Kevin Mueller.
It was 1-0 at halftime, but Heidenheim flew out of the blocks in the second half and had Bremen under pressure before forcing the equalizer.
With clock ticking down, Heidenheim drew level on 85 minutes when midfielder Tobias Mohr clattered the crossbar and Kleindienst tapped home the rebound, before both teams scored in the dramatic closing stages.
Fans are not allowed in German stadiums since the league restarted after the COVID-19 suspension, but there were curious scenes midway through the second half when a group of young people appeared briefly in the main stand, before quickly being ushered away.
Heidenheim, who finished third in the second division, had been bidding for their first Bundesliga season, while Bremen, who finished third-from-bottom in the top flight, preserved their status.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday said that he had called in the “third umpire” as he announced that recreational cricket would be allowed to resume next weekend. In a radio interview earlier on Friday, Johnson angered thousands of club cricketers by saying that the amateur game was still not safe to play amid the COVID-19 pandemic because of issues surrounding communal teas and dressing rooms. “It’s the teas, it’s the changing rooms and so on and so forth. There are other factors involved that generate proximity which you might not get in a game of tennis,” he said. Johnson had already
Hong Kong media reported that police briefly detained a man in a Liverpool team jersey who shouted “long live Liverpool” during anti-government protests on Wednesday, over suspicion that he was inciting independence. In-Media reported that the man was across the street from police officers who were conducting stop-and-searches on a group of protesters, when he shouted: “Long live Liverpool.” Others reportedly cheered and joined in the chant, before officers detained him. The man told In-Media that police had accused him of inciting Hong Kong independence, which now is a punishable crime. He said that he has been a fan of the English soccer
Indian police are investigating an alleged betting scandal in which a sham cricket tournament was held in an Indian village and passed off as a Twenty20 contest played in Sri Lanka. Players portrayed as Sri Lankan cricketers played two matches on Monday last week that were broadcast with live commentary on YouTube, media reports said, along with ball-by-ball coverage on top Indian sports Web sites. The organizers hung Sri Lankan advertisements at the ground for added authenticity and put up tents to block the view from outside the remote rural venue, set in farmland next to a busy highway. Police said that they
Taipower on Sunday charged to their third straight win and took over first place in the Taiwan Football Premier League as previous leaders Taichung Futuro suffered their first defeat of the season, while Hang Yuan rallied from two goals down to complete a thrilling 3-2 victory over National Taiwan University of Sport (NTUS). Heading into the 10th round of matches, unbeaten Taichung Futuro led the league with 21 points, but they fell to their first defeat of the season, a 1-0 loss to Tatung at the National Stadium in Kaohsiung. In a match in which both defenses were on top and there