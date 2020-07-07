Bologna all but end Inter’s title hopes

AFP, MILAN, Italy





Inter coach Antonio Conte on Sunday said that his team “gifted” Bologna a 2-1 win after they blew a goal and a man advantage to see their Serie A title challenge all but ended in dramatic fashion.

Conte’s men needed a win to move back to within eight points of leaders Juventus, and one of second-placed SS Lazio, but despite leading through Romelu Lukaku’s 20th league goal of the campaign and playing against 10 men, contrived to collapse to defeat.

Inter, who also missed a penalty when 1-0 up, are now 11 points off the pace with only eight matches of the season remaining and just one point ahead of fourth-placed Atalanta BC, who beat Cagliari 1-0.

Inter’s Lautaro Martinez, left, controls the ball next to Bologna’s Danilo in their Serie A match at San Siro in Milan, Italy, on Sunday. Photo: EPA-EFE

“It’s clear what happened, so there’s not much I can say,” Conte told DAZN. “We all have to take our share of the responsibility, first of all me as the coach, then the players who step onto that pitch. I think we gifted Bologna the game today and it’s not the first time. We have to ask ourselves questions now, both myself and the players.”

The hosts forged ahead midway through the first half when Lautaro Martinez headed Ashley Young’s left-wing cross against the post, but Lukaku was on hand to tap in.

However, Bologna always carried a threat and Riccardo Orsolini twice went close to equalizing before halftime.

Inter were gifted a golden opportunity to take total control 12 minutes into the second half when Bologna midfielder Roberto Soriano was sent off for dissent.

A crucial three points appeared almost certain when Martinez stepped up to take a 61st-minute penalty, but the Argentine saw his effort saved by Lukasz Skorupski.

That was the cue for Inter, chasing a first league title since winning the treble under Jose Mourinho in 2009-2010, to collapse in the closing stages.

Musa Juwara, on as a substitute, fired home a 74th-minute leveler, before the hosts also saw their numerical advantage disappear when Alessandro Bastoni was dismissed for a second yellow card.

The comeback was completed with 10 minutes left when Musa Barrow finished off a sweeping Bologna counterattack with a fine finish.

Atalanta BC were not at their free-flowing best, but still did enough to claim their 10th straight win in all competitions against 10-man Cagliari.

Luis Muriel scored what proved to be the winner from the penalty spot in the 27th minute after Cagliari defender Andrea Carboni was sent off.

SSC Napoli moved level on points with AS Roma after Lorenzo Insigne’s strike eight minutes from time grabbed Gennaro Gattuso’s men a 2-1 win over their fifth-placed opponents.

Jose Callejon put Napoli ahead 10 minutes after halftime at the Stadio San Paolo and although Henrikh Mkhitaryan equalized with his seventh league goal of the season, Insigne had the final say with a magnificent curling strike from the corner of the penalty area.

Elsewhere, Brescia moved off the foot of the table and kept their survival hopes alive by beating Hellas Verona 2-0, their first victory since December last year.

They are now six points from safety after 17th-placed Genoa rescued a 2-2 draw at Udinese thanks to Andrea Pinamonti’s 97th-minute equalizer.

UC Sampdoria defeated bottom-of-the table SPAL 3-0, while Parma fell to a 2-1 defeat at home to ACF Fiorentina.