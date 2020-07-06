SPORTS BRIEFS

BASEBALL

Tanaka struck by ball

Japanese pitching ace Masahiro Tanaka was transported to a New York hospital on Saturday after being drilled in the head by a line drive during a New York Yankees training session. Tanaka was felled by a hard shot up the middle off the bat of Giancarlo Stanton and was transported to New York Presbyterian Hospital for further evaluation. The incident happened on the MLB team’s first official day of workouts ahead of the start of the delayed US baseball season. The 31-year-old walked off the field at Yankee Stadium after being down on the turf for about five minutes while the team trainer attended to him. The Yankees said that Tanaka was “alert, responsive and walking under his own power.”

CRICKET

Mendis arrested after crash

Sri Lanka batsman Kusal Mendis was arrested yesterday after allegedly being involved in a fatal crash with a cyclist, who died instantly, just outside the country’s capital, Colombo, police said. The 25-year-old batsman was driving an SUV in Panadura before dawn when the incident happened, police said. Mendis had been named in the 16-player squad for a two-match home Test series against England in March, but the tour was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

SOCCER

Bayern II win 3. Liga

Bayern II, Bayern Munich’s reserve team, won the 3. Liga, the German third division, on their first attempt on Saturday, but will not be promoted due to league rules. The team coached by Sebastian Hoenes finished one point ahead of the Wurzburger Kickers and Eintracht Braunschweig, despite losing against Kaiserslautern in the final round, when none of the top three won their games. Bayern II are the first reserve team to win the division, one season after they earned promotion from the fourth-tier Regionalliga Bayern. However, they cannot progress any further, as Bayern is already represented in the top two divisions. Second-placed Wurzburger and third-placed Eintracht were promoted to the second division 2. Bundesliga.

HOT DOG EATING

Chestnut, Sudo dominate

The COVID-19 outbreak moved the Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest from the Coney Island boardwalk in New York to an undisclosed indoor location, but the results were familiar: Joey Chestnut and Miki Sudo repeated as men’s and women’s champions of the annual gluttony fest on Saturday. Chestnut downed 75 wieners and buns in 10 minutes and Sudo downed 48.5 in the same span, setting new world records for the men’s and women’s events. “I’m always pushing for a record,” Chestnut said before the contest started. “I know that’s what the fans want.” The annual July 4 hot dog contest normally takes place outside Nathan’s flagship shop in Brooklyn, but was held indoors without in-person spectators on Saturday. Just five women and five men competed and clear plastic barriers separated them as they chowed down. “Minute six is where I really missed the crowd, and I hit a wall and it took me a little bit more work to get through it,” Chestnut said on ESPN, which broadcast the competition. It was Chestnut’s 13th Nathan’s Famous win and Sudo’s seventh. They each won US$10,000.