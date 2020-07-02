Shohei Ohtani is to resume his two-way career with the Los Angeles Angels when Major League Baseball returns, general manager Billy Eppler confirmed on Tuesday, saying that his Japanese star would pitch and hit this season.
Last season, Ohtani was only a designated hitter after undergoing Tommy John surgery.
Ohtani was not expected to pitch until at least May and Eppler confirmed that the COVID-19 pandemic has not altered the Angels’ plans.
Photo: AP
“We’ll probably have a little bit more of a governor on him, at least at the outset,” Eppler said. “He’s had a number of live [throwing sessions against hitters], but we want to up that intensity a little bit more and put him into a game situation. Just watching how he responds on a day-to-day basis will help guide us to how much we can push down on the gas pedal on him. We’re expecting him to be on the mound and stay on the mound and roll through spring training.”
Manager Joe Maddon last week said that he hoped Ohtani would start on the mound about once per week, while serving as the Angels’ designated hitter in three to four games between starts. The Angels could have a six-man rotation for the short season.
Last season, Ohtani batted .286, with 18 homers and 62 RBIs, and an .848 OPS in 106 games. His production at the plate was nearly identical to his work in 2018, when he was the American League (AL) Rookie of the Year while making 10 starts on the mound.
None of the Angels’ players are intending to opt out of playing in the shortened season, Eppler said.
That includes three-time AL Most Valuable Player Mike Trout, whose wife is due to have their first child later this summer.
Eppler confirmed that first-round pick Reid Detmers would be on the Angels’ summer roster as the 56th player, although the left-handed starter has yet to be officially added.
The Angels are adhering to health and safety protocols at Angel Stadium and at Blair Field in Long Beach, where the Angels are to hold their summer camp, Eppler said, adding that communal couches and tables have been removed from their clubhouses in a bid to remind players of the new realities.
“Think of the clubhouse as more of a closet,” said Eppler, who has received positive feedback from his players over their safety steps. “It’s where clothes hang. Absent of anything you need to do in the training room or weight room, get outside.”
STANDINGS: The Uni-President Lions’ victory pushed the CTBC Brothers to first place after they won their third straight game, beating the Fubon Guardians 6-3 The big bats of the Uni-President Lions were on fire in the CPBL yesterday as they crushed the Rakuten Monkeys 21-5 in Taoyuan, with outfielder Lin An-ko driving in seven runs on five hits and two homers. The result enabled the CTBC Brothers to take the No. 1 spot after they beat the Fubon Guardians 6-3. It was a highlight reel for the Taiwanese-Argentinian star Lin, who drilled two homers amid a heated home-run race between himself, now on 16 for the season, and Lions teammate Su Chih-chieh, who is on 18. Lin performed outstandingly, collecting five hits at six at-bats to drive
GERMAN LEADER: Liverpool’s 19th English title, one behind Manchester United’s record of 20, owes much to the transformational impact of coach Juergen Klopp Liverpool on Thursday ended a 30-year wait for the English title as they were crowned Premier League champions, triggering jubilant scenes as fans ignored social distancing measures to celebrate uproariously. Juergen Klopp’s men sealed a 19th league title with a record seven games remaining after Chelsea’s 2-1 defeat of second-placed Manchester City left the defending champions an unbridgeable 23 points adrift. Liverpool’s first English title since 1989-1990 — delayed by the COVID-19 suspension — earns them their maiden trophy in the Premier League, which was introduced in 1992-1993 and has been won 13 times by their archrivals Manchester United. Klopp was in tears
WOLFSBURG BEATEN: Bayern striker Robert Lewandowski scored from a penalty, his 34th league goal this season, finishing as the top Bundesliga scorer for the fifth time Werder Bremen gave themselves hope of avoiding relegation from the Bundesliga by thrashing Cologne 6-1 to grab a playoff place on the last day of the season, while champions Bayern Munich routed VfL Wolfsburg before lifting the trophy on Saturday. Japan striker Yuya Osako scored twice as Bremen stole the lifeline of the relegation/promotion playoff place from Fortuna Duesseldorf, who lost 3-0 against Union Berlin and were relegated with SC Paderborn, finishing one point behind Bremen. “We put in a great performance under pressure, but we are aware that we haven’t achieved anything — in the relegation playoff, the emotions will be
Alexis Lafreniere was supposed to walk on stage on Friday night in Montreal as the top pick in the NHL draft. After the COVID-19 pandemic paused the hockey season and postponed that possibility, Lafreniere was supposed to find out Friday night where he would be going when the league held its draft lottery. Instead, he must wait a little bit longer. Chaos reigned at the NHL draft lottery, with the No. 1 pick still up for grabs in a second lottery drawing among the eight teams that lose in the qualifying round of the playoffs — if play resumes. “We all knew