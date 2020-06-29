Maguire helps Man United advance to FA Cup semis

AFP, NORWICH, England





Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said that Manchester United’s strength in depth would be crucial to their bid to win the FA Cup after they moved into the semi-finals with a 2-1 win over 10-man Norwich City on Saturday.

Solskjaer’s side had to work hard for their last-four place, with Harry Maguire winning it late in extra time at Carrow Road.

Odion Ighalo’s opener was canceled out by Norwich’s Todd Cantwell, but Canaries defender Timm Klose was sent off for hauling down Ighalo in the 89th minute.

Manchester United’s Harry Maguire, right, controls the ball during their FA Cup match against Norwich City in Norwich, England, on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE

United gradually wore Norwich down and England defender Maguire pounced to extend their unbeaten run to 14 games in all competitions.

United, who won their 12th and most recent FA Cup in 2016, remain on course to reach the final for the second time in three years.

“I’m delighted to be in the last four. Many of these players did not play the last game and now have 90 or 120 minutes in their legs,” Solskjaer said. “We made many changes, so I didn’t make it easy for the players. The game was not the greatest spectacle but I felt we kept the ball OK.

“It is great to have the option to rotate. Anthony Martial came on and did brilliant, but Odion Ighalo gives me a chance to rotate,” he said. “He is a proven goalscorer and played his part in both goals.”

Exactly 114 days after United won at Derby in the fifth round on March 5, the FA Cup returned following a COVID-19 hiatus with the competition’s first ever match in June.

Solskjaer made eight changes as only Maguire, Luke Shaw and Bruno Fernandes survived from the midweek Premier League win against Sheffield United.