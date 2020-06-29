Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said that Manchester United’s strength in depth would be crucial to their bid to win the FA Cup after they moved into the semi-finals with a 2-1 win over 10-man Norwich City on Saturday.
Solskjaer’s side had to work hard for their last-four place, with Harry Maguire winning it late in extra time at Carrow Road.
Odion Ighalo’s opener was canceled out by Norwich’s Todd Cantwell, but Canaries defender Timm Klose was sent off for hauling down Ighalo in the 89th minute.
Photo: EPA-EFE
United gradually wore Norwich down and England defender Maguire pounced to extend their unbeaten run to 14 games in all competitions.
United, who won their 12th and most recent FA Cup in 2016, remain on course to reach the final for the second time in three years.
“I’m delighted to be in the last four. Many of these players did not play the last game and now have 90 or 120 minutes in their legs,” Solskjaer said. “We made many changes, so I didn’t make it easy for the players. The game was not the greatest spectacle but I felt we kept the ball OK.
“It is great to have the option to rotate. Anthony Martial came on and did brilliant, but Odion Ighalo gives me a chance to rotate,” he said. “He is a proven goalscorer and played his part in both goals.”
Exactly 114 days after United won at Derby in the fifth round on March 5, the FA Cup returned following a COVID-19 hiatus with the competition’s first ever match in June.
Solskjaer made eight changes as only Maguire, Luke Shaw and Bruno Fernandes survived from the midweek Premier League win against Sheffield United.
Fans at Taipei Municipal Stadium on Sunday witnessed the upset of the Taiwan Football Premier League season so far, as the bottom-of-the-table Red Lions pulled off a shock 2-0 win over reigning champions Tatung, while Taichung Futuro held on to first place with a narrow 1-0 win thanks to a disputed penalty. Tatung were among the frontrunners in pursuit of leaders Futuro, despite experiencing a slump in form after two straight defeats, and most people expected an easy victory over the Red Lions, who only picked up their first point when they held Hang Yuan to a scoreless draw the previous
Egypt’s musclemen are frustrated with working out at home due to COVID-19 restrictions and are raring to get back to grueling routines at their gyms, where they also earn a living. With massive biceps and a gleaming six-pack, 33-year-old Mohamed Ali — who goes by his nickname Asab, a reference in Arabic to his bulging veins — is a personal trainer and veteran participant of several bodybuilding championships with Egypt’s national team, which has a history of garnering gold medals on the world stage. However, at his home in a gated community in eastern Cairo, Asab said that he was not in
The Toronto Raptors arrived on Monday in southwest Florida, set to begin their preparations for next month’s restart of the NBA season. If the Raptors return to the NBA Finals, they could be in Florida for nearly four full months. The reigning NBA champions are later this week to start training for the season restart at Florida Gulf Coast University in Fort Myers, making that school their home base until they head north to the Disney complex near Orlando, Florida, on about July 7. They landed on Monday afternoon in Fort Myers, then boarded buses for the team hotel. Toronto’s arrival comes as Florida
GERMAN LEADER: Liverpool’s 19th English title, one behind Manchester United’s record of 20, owes much to the transformational impact of coach Juergen Klopp Liverpool on Thursday ended a 30-year wait for the English title as they were crowned Premier League champions, triggering jubilant scenes as fans ignored social distancing measures to celebrate uproariously. Juergen Klopp’s men sealed a 19th league title with a record seven games remaining after Chelsea’s 2-1 defeat of second-placed Manchester City left the defending champions an unbridgeable 23 points adrift. Liverpool’s first English title since 1989-1990 — delayed by the COVID-19 suspension — earns them their maiden trophy in the Premier League, which was introduced in 1992-1993 and has been won 13 times by their archrivals Manchester United. Klopp was in tears