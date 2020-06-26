Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic on Wednesday handed Shelby Rogers another disappointing defeat in her hometown with a straight-sets win at the Credit One Bank Invitational in Charleston, South Carolina.
Tomljanovic beat Rogers 6-1, 6-2 on the second day of the tournament, which is giving WTA Tour players, led by Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin, a chance to compete before the tour returns after the COVID-19 suspension.
It was not the first time Tomljanovic had tested herself since the pandemic brought the WTA Tour to a standstill. She competed in last month’s UTR Pro Match Series.
Those matches were contested in the shortened Fast4 format, while this week’s event on the clay courts that host a WTA Tour event each year features 16 players contesting traditional singles and doubles in a team format.
Strict social distancing and other health protocols are in place for the event, which means that Rogers is staying not at home, but in a hotel near the venue.
Nor can she count on support of family and friends in the stands, which are empty.
“It’s definitely not the same,” Rogers told the local Post & Courier.
However, Rogers said that the toughest adjustment was making her own line calls in the absence of line judges.
“That was the worst part for me,” Rogers said. “I was not very good at calling the lines. I didn’t want to cheat her, so I think I missed a couple, so then I got ticked about that.”
In other results on Wednesday, which was a second straight day of rain delays, Amanda Anisimova defeated fellow American Daniella Collins 7-5, 6-4, while team captain Bethanie Mattek-Sands completed a 6-1, 6-3 win over Puerto Rican Olympic gold medalist Monica Puig.
Fans at Taipei Municipal Stadium on Sunday witnessed the upset of the Taiwan Football Premier League season so far, as the bottom-of-the-table Red Lions pulled off a shock 2-0 win over reigning champions Tatung, while Taichung Futuro held on to first place with a narrow 1-0 win thanks to a disputed penalty. Tatung were among the frontrunners in pursuit of leaders Futuro, despite experiencing a slump in form after two straight defeats, and most people expected an easy victory over the Red Lions, who only picked up their first point when they held Hang Yuan to a scoreless draw the previous
The sound of Swing Low, Sweet Chariot being belted out by 80,000 spectators at Twickenham could become a thing of the past after England’s Rugby Football Union (RFU) said on Thursday that it is looking into the singing of the song by fans amid suggestions that many rugby supporters are unaware of its origins as a tale of slavery in the US. England followers have been accused before of “cultural appropriation” when Swing Low has both echoed round the governing body’s London headquarters and been heard at away games. However, Black Lives Matter (BLM) protests have led many British organizations to re-examine
Former Formula One driver Alex Zanardi, who had both legs amputated in a motor racing accident almost 20 years ago before going on to become a Paralympic champion, was in an “extremely serious condition” in hospital on Friday after crashing into a truck while competing in a handbike race in Italy. Zanardi was participating in one of the stages of the Obiettivo Tricolore relay race in Tuscany when he lost control of his bike on a hairpin bend and crossed into the path of an oncoming truck near Montalcino. The 53-year-old was airlifted to hospital in nearby Siena where he underwent emergency
Egypt’s musclemen are frustrated with working out at home due to COVID-19 restrictions and are raring to get back to grueling routines at their gyms, where they also earn a living. With massive biceps and a gleaming six-pack, 33-year-old Mohamed Ali — who goes by his nickname Asab, a reference in Arabic to his bulging veins — is a personal trainer and veteran participant of several bodybuilding championships with Egypt’s national team, which has a history of garnering gold medals on the world stage. However, at his home in a gated community in eastern Cairo, Asab said that he was not in