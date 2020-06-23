Liverpool’s title march delayed by neighbors

AFP, LONDON





Liverpool’s march toward the English Premier League title was delayed on Sunday as the leaders returned to action with a goalless draw against Merseyside rivals Everton, while Chelsea fought back for a 2-1 win at Aston Villa.

Juergen Klopp’s side picked up following the top-flight resumption needing two wins to secure their first English title for 30 years, but Liverpool looked rusty in their first game in 106 days following the COVID-19 suspension.

Despite their underwhelming display behind closed doors at Goodison Park, Liverpool are now 23 points ahead of second-placed Manchester City.

Everton’s Tom Davies, center, hits the post against Liverpool in their Premier League match at Goodison Park in Liverpool, England, on Sunday. Photo: EPA-EFE

If City were to drop points at home to Burnley yesterday, then Liverpool could clinch the title against Crystal Palace at Anfield tomorrow.

A City victory would delay Liverpool’s coronation until at least their clash with Pep Guardiola’s side at the Etihad Stadium on Thursday next week.

“It was a real fight. Both teams showed they understood it was a derby,” Klopp said. “Most of the time we were dominant, but they had the biggest chance. We were not smart enough to use the space. That is normal when you start to play again. Football looks slightly different [since the pandemic], but I take that.”

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah was left on the bench due to fitness concerns, while Andrew Robertson was also sidelined and they were not at their best as a result.

They improved after halftime when Naby Keita fired just wide, before Virgil van Dijk’s header was saved by Jordan Pickford.

However, it was Everton who came closest to a winner on the counterattack when striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s effort was saved by Alisson Becker and Tom Davies fired the rebound against the post.

Meanwhile, Frank Lampard believes Christian Pulisic can be Chelsea’s trump card in the race to qualify for the UEFA Champions League after his decisive cameo at Villa Park.

Lampard’s side were rocked when Kortney Hause put Villa ahead against the run of play in the first half, but Pulisic came off the bench to equalize after halftime, before Olivier Giroud bagged his fourth goal of the season two minutes later.

Chelsea’s blitz moved the fourth-placed west Londoners five points clear of Manchester United in fifth as they fight to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

It was Pulisic’s first appearance since January after an injury and Lampard feels the US winger is ready to make an impact again.

“He will start games for us, of course, and I think he’s going to be a big player for us, not just in this run-in, but going forward,” Lampard said. “The ability he’s got to arrive in the box, it’s a big thing, I’ve spoken about it with him all season.”

Steve Bruce hopes Joelinton is finally ready to deliver after the Brazilian ended a Premier League goal drought stretching back to August last year in Newcastle United’s 3-0 win over 10-man Sheffield United.

Joelinton’s close-range finish in the 78th minute completed the scoring after goals from Allan Saint-Maximin and Matt Ritchie.

It was a welcome boost for Joelinton, who has struggled since his move from TSG 1899 Hoffenheim last year and missed a glorious first-half opportunity.

Joelinton was also at the center of the game’s significant moment when he raced away from John Egan in the second half and was hauled back, triggering a red card for the Blades defender that sparked the visitors’ collapse.

“He [Joelinton] personally has suffered in the lockdown more than anybody. He’s had no family here, no friends, holed up in an apartment somewhere,” Bruce said. “He’s a really genuinely good lad and he gives his all for the team. We’re just delighted that he’s managed to score a goal. He can only get better.”